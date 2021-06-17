All-New TechArt GTstreet R Is a 788 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Gone Ballistic

We’ve been expecting TechArt’s take on the latest Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S ever since we saw Shmee drive a mildly camouflaged prototype back in May. This however is the final version of the tuner’s so-called GTstreet R body kit, which can be ordered effective immediately and costs upwards of €73,000 ($87,000) plus taxes.
Basically, you can either buy this body kit (limited to 87 vehicles) for your flagship 911 Turbo S, or simply buy another Porsche 911 (992) with that same money, although it would have to be the base-spec Carrera model, which starts from $101,200.
Let’s start with the most obvious changes, which are all visual in nature. The carbon fiber aero kit is said to generate four times more downforce on the rear axle and 45% less lift on the front axle. You also get two-piece side skirts, fender flares, custom side air intakes, custom diffuser, roof spoiler and of course, that gigantic rear wing that looks like something out of the Stars Wars universe.
The wheels meanwhile are made entirely of carbon fiber and measure 265/35 ZR20 at the front and 325/30 ZR21 at the rear. TechArt recommends that you use Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires if you “daily” the car, and Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber when you’re out on the track.
In terms of performance, the German tuner will sell you a power upgrade with new and improved turbochargers and refined software for the engine management and the transmission control unit. Ultimately, you end up with 788 hp (800 ps) and 700 lb-ft (950 nm) of torque. Keep the throttle floored and you’ll max out at no less than 217 mph (350 kph).
Other highlights include the two-pipe hand-welded sports exhaust system with valve control and a new coilover kit adjustable from 0.59 inches (15 mm) to 0.98 inches (25 mm). There’s also an upcoming fully adjustable performance suspension, part of the Clubsport Package – but it’s still in development.
Alcantara and carbon fiber. Buyers can choose between several carbon packages as well as full Alcantara equipment for the seats, door panels, dashboard and door sills.
We should also point to details such as the checkered flag design leather perforation on the door panels and dashboard, the number 87 on the center seat section (indicating that the GTstreet R package has limited availability), color-coordinated piping, custom embroidery and a 0.2 inch (5 mm) contrasting marker on the custom Alcantara sports steering wheel. Once the Clubsport Package is ready, it will also add options such as performance seats and a roll bar.
In the end, if you’re not buying the GTstreet R package so that you can have even more fun at the track, we reckon you can at least enjoy the fact that you’ll be driving the type of 992-generation Porsche that would turn heads even in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo.
Let’s start with the most obvious changes, which are all visual in nature. The carbon fiber aero kit is said to generate four times more downforce on the rear axle and 45% less lift on the front axle. You also get two-piece side skirts, fender flares, custom side air intakes, custom diffuser, roof spoiler and of course, that gigantic rear wing that looks like something out of the Stars Wars universe.
The wheels meanwhile are made entirely of carbon fiber and measure 265/35 ZR20 at the front and 325/30 ZR21 at the rear. TechArt recommends that you use Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires if you “daily” the car, and Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber when you’re out on the track.
In terms of performance, the German tuner will sell you a power upgrade with new and improved turbochargers and refined software for the engine management and the transmission control unit. Ultimately, you end up with 788 hp (800 ps) and 700 lb-ft (950 nm) of torque. Keep the throttle floored and you’ll max out at no less than 217 mph (350 kph).
Other highlights include the two-pipe hand-welded sports exhaust system with valve control and a new coilover kit adjustable from 0.59 inches (15 mm) to 0.98 inches (25 mm). There’s also an upcoming fully adjustable performance suspension, part of the Clubsport Package – but it’s still in development.
Alcantara and carbon fiber. Buyers can choose between several carbon packages as well as full Alcantara equipment for the seats, door panels, dashboard and door sills.
We should also point to details such as the checkered flag design leather perforation on the door panels and dashboard, the number 87 on the center seat section (indicating that the GTstreet R package has limited availability), color-coordinated piping, custom embroidery and a 0.2 inch (5 mm) contrasting marker on the custom Alcantara sports steering wheel. Once the Clubsport Package is ready, it will also add options such as performance seats and a roll bar.
In the end, if you’re not buying the GTstreet R package so that you can have even more fun at the track, we reckon you can at least enjoy the fact that you’ll be driving the type of 992-generation Porsche that would turn heads even in front of the Casino de Monte Carlo.