Meet the Skydancer Apero, the World’s First Convertible Motorhome

The Skydancer Cabrio, now known solely as Skydancer Apero, is the world’s first convertible motorhome, born out of the idea of delivering an unparalleled camping experience, while enhancing available space and increasing safety in case of an accident. It was introduced as a prototype in 2014, but it would be another five years before it reached production phase. Today, it is still very much around, and can be built to order – but you will have to dig deep into your pocket for the privilege of owning one.
Let’s start at the beginning. In 2014, a relatively unknown company made international headlines with a motorhome described as the world’s first convertible motorhome. That was the Skydancer 7.5 prototype, named this way because it was built on the rolling chassis of a 7.5-ton, second-hand Mercedes-Benz Atego truck. The prototype was rudimentary, at least compared to the model’s current development, but it served to showcase the novel idea: what if someone were to create a second level for the passengers, and it could open up completely at the touch of a button?
The initial plan was to bring the Skydancer 7.5 into production and sell one such unit for €80,000, which was approximately $102,800 at the time. Besides the open-air top floor that would have seating for four, the motorhome offered another level with a kitchen and dinette, and a bathroom. In total, four people could sleep and eat in the motorhome, so it was the perfect family vehicle.
landyacht-feel to the finishes.
Also then, Skydancer introduced the term of the 2B Concept or what they call the Two-floor height motorhome, which is at the basis of the Apero design and is still being developed today. The successor of the Apero, called SkyDiamond, comes in opposition to the now positively-ancient Skydancer 7.5., but is only an upgrade to the Apero (for which reason it’s also called the Apero 2.0), featuring premium optionals and materials, for a more luxurious styling.
What the two production models have in common are the layout and the amenities. The ground level, which is accessed through a lateral door, includes a queen-size bed at the rear, a kitchen and plenty of cabinetry and storage options, and a wet but complete bathroom. The kitchen is cramped, but packed with the basics and more than enough storage options. The bathroom includes a fold-out sink, a toilet and a shower, and is spacious enough to be comfortable.
The second level is only two steps up and features four captain chairs under the retractable roof. Because of the elevated position, the Apero offers much better angles all around, both for the driver and the three passengers, including those sitting in the rear row.
a bedroom – for those special nights when sleeping under the stars, in the open air, is to be desired. The roof can stay open during travel, as well.
Skydancer notes that this world-famous motorhome is not only nicer in terms of the overall experience of RV-ing, but also safer and easier to operate, because of the artificially created second level. The company says it’s the only one in the world to use this layout for a motorhome, so whatever record the Skydancer 7.5 prototype broke, it still stands.
When the Skydancer Apero was introduced in 2019, it came with an estimated MRSP of €130,000, so about $134,000 at the current exchange rate. The SkyDiamond, which is basically its fancier and much better-looking sibling, starts at €173,740 ($179,000) and goes all the way up to €212,966 ($219,000) if you add a larger gas tank, solar panels and inverter, premium seats, and premium-everything else. That’s a lot of money whichever way you look at it, but it’s the only way you can brag about owning a convertible motorhome.
