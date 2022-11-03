A Year in Review: Do I Regret Buying America's Cheapest New Car?

More Coverstories:

Inside the Hot Wheels AutoStrasse Series, 1973 Volvo 142 GL Is the New Star

For 118-or-Older Only: London to Brighton Veteran Car Run Is the World's Oldest Car Event

FreZe Previews Roadster and Says It Is More Than an EV Brand: It Is an EV Brand For Sale

Freestyle Legend Brandon Semenuk Romps Around on a Souped-Up Polaris General XP 1000

Peacemaker: Meet the Most Awesome Bus Conversion You Should Keep Away From