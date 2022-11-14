Albert Pujols Adds One More Supercar to His Garage: an Ultra-Rare McLaren 570S MSO X

This year was very beneficial for Albert Pujols’ garage, because he purchased several vehicles. And he’s not stopping, as he just added a rare McLaren 570S MSO X.
Albert Pujols started 2022 right: with a new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. But this isn't the only car the Dominican baseball player bought this year. After a successful collaboration with Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, he splashed on a blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS just days after the Ferrari.
But these two aren’t the only cars Pujols bought this year. Because he's taking advantage of his $170 million net worth and has just treated himself to a McLaren 570S MSO X.
Champion Motoring had shared a look at the vehicle in late September, and we covered it here, when the supercar was part of its for-sale inventory. It took almost two months, but it found its new owner: Albert Pujols, as the official Instagram account announced on November 11, editing the caption.
McLaren introduced the 570S in 2015. The car comes both as a two-door coupe and retractable hardtop convertible. And among the variants was a 570S MSO X, which was designed by North America's McLaren Newport Beach dealer. They heavily modified ten units to celebrate the Daytona 24 event, giving them the look and feel of the 570S GT4 racing cars, but still keeping them road-appropriate.
The model is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, rated at 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic SSG transmission. The supercar can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).
The one Pujols got is number three out of the ten, based on the 2018 model year. It comes with a Baby Blue exterior and an Alcantara interior, and it only has 3,000 mi (less than 5,000 km) on the clock. This collector car will surely be the perfect addition to Pujols’ garage filled with supercars.
