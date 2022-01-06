Albert Pujols Adds New Ride Days After Getting a Ferrari, This Time a Porsche GT3 RS

Albert Pujols surely sees the new year as a new opportunity to improve his collection, because he started strong. Days after adding a new Ferrari to his fleet, there’s a new blue Porsche 911 GT3 RS waiting for him.
Things seem to be going incredibly well for Dominican baseball player Albert Pujols. The first player to become a free agent, he was on St. Louis Cardinals’ payroll in Major League Baseball for eleven seasons, with Los Angeles Angels for half a season, and also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Nicknamed “The Machine,” as of 2022, the 41-year-old can pride himself in his $170 million net worth, which allows him to indulge in several passions that include wheels.
The baseball player rang in the new year with a beautiful supercar: a white Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which delivers 710 horsepower.
A few days later, he added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach to his car collection that seems to be growing more impressive with each addition. He collaborated again with star-studded dealership Champion Motoring for his new ride, which comes with a "Smurf blue" color, as the dealership called it. Officially, Porsche calls it Shark Blue. The company also added it has “Miami vibes,” as they shared a set of pictures of Pujols’ new ride. The interior is black with a lot of carbon fiber and contrasting yellow stitching on the seats and on the steering wheel.
His new Porsche comes with the Weissach package, which includes additional carbon fiber for its body and interior, lighter magnesium wheels, and stiffer suspension settings. The hood is also made from carbon fiber in an effort to reduce weight in order to improve its velocity.
Under the hood, there’s a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine, which, mated to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, delivers 513 horsepower (520 ps) at 8,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) at 6,000 revs. All these figures help the GT3 RS sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, before maxing out to 194 mph (312 kph).
If you’re wondering how much this would cost, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with a starting price of $187,500 stock, without any add-ons or special features. The Weissach package would add another $18,000 to the mix, which would bring Pujols’ new vehicle over $205,000.
Currently, it’s quite interesting to see which vehicles he goes for in 2021. Over the years, he’s had a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Murcielago from 2008, a 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Ford F-150, and a 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom. It looks like he is trying to get his collection updated to modern times, and starting with a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the way to go.
Nicknamed “The Machine,” as of 2022, the 41-year-old can pride himself in his $170 million net worth, which allows him to indulge in several passions that include wheels.
The baseball player rang in the new year with a beautiful supercar: a white Ferrari 488 Pista Spider which delivers 710 horsepower.
A few days later, he added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach to his car collection that seems to be growing more impressive with each addition. He collaborated again with star-studded dealership Champion Motoring for his new ride, which comes with a "Smurf blue" color, as the dealership called it. Officially, Porsche calls it Shark Blue. The company also added it has “Miami vibes,” as they shared a set of pictures of Pujols’ new ride. The interior is black with a lot of carbon fiber and contrasting yellow stitching on the seats and on the steering wheel.
His new Porsche comes with the Weissach package, which includes additional carbon fiber for its body and interior, lighter magnesium wheels, and stiffer suspension settings. The hood is also made from carbon fiber in an effort to reduce weight in order to improve its velocity.
Under the hood, there’s a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine, which, mated to a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, delivers 513 horsepower (520 ps) at 8,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) at 6,000 revs. All these figures help the GT3 RS sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, before maxing out to 194 mph (312 kph).
If you’re wondering how much this would cost, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with a starting price of $187,500 stock, without any add-ons or special features. The Weissach package would add another $18,000 to the mix, which would bring Pujols’ new vehicle over $205,000.
Currently, it’s quite interesting to see which vehicles he goes for in 2021. Over the years, he’s had a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Murcielago from 2008, a 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Ford F-150, and a 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom. It looks like he is trying to get his collection updated to modern times, and starting with a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the way to go.