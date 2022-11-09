Floyd Mayweather’s Latest Ride Is a White on Black Range Rover Sport

There’s a new addition to Floyd Mayweather’s expensive garage, but it’s not something flashy and ostentatious, but a Range Rover Sport with a white exterior, which is a bit different from his black collection.
Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather could be the poster boy for living lavishly, as he sits on a net worth estimated at $450 million. And when it comes to luxurious things like watches, cars, or private jets, he has it all. But he’s always keen on having more, and he has just got himself yet another car.
The vehicle in question is a Range Rover Sport, which he acquired from luxury dealership Champion Motoring, which is based in San Diego, California.
The SUV, which has a starting price of $83,000 before taxes and options, comes with a white exterior, different from the athlete’s recent purchases, which are mostly black. It does, however, come with a black interior.
The Range Rover Sport is available in three trims, the SE, Dynamic SE, and Autobiography. According to Champion Motoring's description on the post, the SUV puts out 400 horsepower, which means he went for the $90,000 Dynamic SE, which is powered by a 3.0-liter I6, actually rated at 395 horsepower (400 ps).
The vehicle was first posted on Champion Motoring’s official Instagram account on October 26 when it was for sale. It only took two weeks for it to find an owner, as the dealership edited the caption to reveal Floyd Mayweather purchased this SUV on Wednesday, November 9.
This isn’t the first time the former professional athlete purchased a vehicle from the luxury dealership. They previously collaborated on the black Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a key lime interior that he purchased in mid-summer.
And, while this is definitely cheaper than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it does make for a good change for Floyd Mayweather. The boxing promoter often likes to show that he can be relatable at times, like the time he bragged about driving a Toyota Camry, and that one is as relatable as it gets for him.
