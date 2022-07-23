PETA Comes for Floyd Mayweather and His Custom $18K Mink Baby Car Seat

Floyd Mayweather likes to live big and he likes to make a point of showing that off to the world. Every once in a while, this gets him unwanted attention and, with it, a handful of harsh words that would probably make a more impressionable man hang his head in shame.
PETA (the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is coming for Floyd Mayweather, aka The Best Ever or TBE, as he likes to call himself. Earlier this week, the champ got a new addition to his new, custom 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in the form of a custom baby car seat for his first (and only, for the time being) grandson, Kentrell Jr.
Mayweather got the Cullinan in a predictably flashy spec, with a black exterior and a lime green interior. Some time later, he got longtime auto partner Obi Okeke, known as Doctor Bugatti on social media, to create a one-off baby car seat, for those times when he takes Kentrell Jr. out for a ride. That car seat, which reportedly cost $18,000 alone, also came with bright lime green leather and, on top of it, real mink fur. To match it to the Cullinan, Mayweather got mink cover seats for the car as well, as the video below will show.
It should come as no surprise that PETA is not pleased. In typical fashion, the group has issued a scathing statement, with a reminder of Mayweather’s 2010 arrest for domestic violence, and saying that he’s still inflicting violence on defenseless victims. Perhaps worse, he’s teaching an innocent child the same, by indirectly telling him that the fur of live animals can serve as a fashion statement.
“This man is hardly a role model in terms of compassion and understanding, but to try to make cruelty look attractive to a child could earn him a medal for corrupting the natural kindness of a minor,” PETA says. They’re calling on the boxer to “take a jab at teaching kindness, not cruelty, by replacing this monstrosity with faux fur, as most designers, department stores, and consumers have.”
PETA is even offering to supply Mayweather with the new faux fur for the baby car seat, which should probably serve as extra motivation for him to ditch the original one.
While PETA does make a valid point about how unnecessary real fur is these days, when faux version can be equally qualitative without the need to slaughter animals for it, it’s highly unlikely that Mayweather will take them up on their offer. Even that’s putting it lightly. A few years ago, anticipating a similarly-worded stance from PETA for comparing his training to dogfighting, Mayweather proudly declared, “I don’t give a f*** ‘cuz I wear mink coats.”
That should have told PETA everything about the efficiency of trying to publicly shame Mayweather into changing his grandson’s custom car seat.
