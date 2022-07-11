Floyd Mayweather Has a “Crazy, Crazy” Car Collection, Drives a Toyota Camry

When your name is Floyd Mayweather, and you boast a $450 million net worth, it’s the most natural thing to have expensive things. But, as he bragged that he has a “crazy, crazy” car collection, Mayweather also shows he can be modest, so he got behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry.
In a new video posted on his Instagram Stories, Floyd Mayweather decided to show off part of his watch collection that he carries with him even when traveling. He also gave a shout-out to his private chef, calling him “one of the best chefs in the world.”
But after all that, he surprised everyone by showing that he can be casual and laid-back, too. So, he hopped behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry. Before getting in the driver’s seat, Floyd admitted that he has a “crazy, crazy car collection,” but that he can also switch to an everyday car.
The Japanese brand introduced the Camry in 1982, spanning over multiple generations. The latest Camry, also known as the XV70, is the model’s eighth generation, and it was introduced in 2017.
Naturally, it wasn’t hard to notice that, behind the accessible and reliable Camry, a white Mercedes-AMG G 63 was parked. That is more like the type of car Mayweather rolls in.
Just over a week ago, the former boxing star treated himself to another Rolls-Royce Cullinan. We’re saying “another,” because Mayweather owns several Rolls-Royce Cullinans in different shades. He likes to keep his cars aligned by color and, at his mansion, he has several garages. In the past, he has flaunted his white cars, and his friend, Antonio Brown, gave a full tour of his black-coded garage that hosted several Mercedes, two Lamborghinis, a couple of Rolls-Royces, a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner, and a few Ferraris.
Given his multi-million-dollar collection, it’s always fun to see celebrities try their hardest to look “relatable.”
