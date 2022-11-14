Nurburgring Laps Will Be More Expensive but You Can Still Get a Nice Deal on a Season Pass

If you plan to visit the Nürburgring next year, you should adjust your budget accordingly, as it will be more expensive to do a lap there. The famous Touristfahrten, or Tourist drives, as they are translated, will have their price raised by five euros each, which means that each package has become more expensive by an additional $5.14 at current rates.
Before you get upset about a minor price increase on the world's most demanding racetrack, you should know that it is the first increase in six years and that the track's administrators have done it to keep conditions stable
In other words, the Nürburgring lap price increase is not a new source of income for the administration, but simply an adjustment to the rising cost of living and operating everywhere in the world.
With the new price, a lap around the Nürburgring Grand Prix track will set you back 35 euros, while on the Nordschleife, which is the long circuit, that is also referred to as the Green Hell, will cost 30 Euros ($31) during the week, or 35 euros ($36) during weekends and public holidays.
It is accessible to everyone with a valid driver's license and a road-legal car, and normal traffic rules apply – including passing allowed only on the left, as well as a ban on timekeeping. So no, a Touristfahrten session is not like a track day.
Those who like to visit the Nürburgring more frequently during the year can opt for a Season Ticket, which is a season card that allows unlimited laps during opening hours. Its price will also go up in 2023, but the administrators of the track have decided to offer it up at a discounted price up until January 10, 2023. From that point, its price will rise from EUR 2,500 to 3,000 (ca. $2.575 to 3.091).
The season ticket is the most affordable way to drive as many laps of the 'Ring as possible during the year, and it is something that enthusiasts who live near the track usually acquire.
On top of the unlimited laps benefit, it also lands the owner discounts on courses with the Nürburgring Driving Academy, as well as discounts on photos from racetracker.de, free participation in backstage tours, entrance to an exclusive cinema evening, and a track walk on the Nordschleife. Sounds like a sweet deal to us.
In other words, the Nürburgring lap price increase is not a new source of income for the administration, but simply an adjustment to the rising cost of living and operating everywhere in the world.
With the new price, a lap around the Nürburgring Grand Prix track will set you back 35 euros, while on the Nordschleife, which is the long circuit, that is also referred to as the Green Hell, will cost 30 Euros ($31) during the week, or 35 euros ($36) during weekends and public holidays.
It is accessible to everyone with a valid driver's license and a road-legal car, and normal traffic rules apply – including passing allowed only on the left, as well as a ban on timekeeping. So no, a Touristfahrten session is not like a track day.
Those who like to visit the Nürburgring more frequently during the year can opt for a Season Ticket, which is a season card that allows unlimited laps during opening hours. Its price will also go up in 2023, but the administrators of the track have decided to offer it up at a discounted price up until January 10, 2023. From that point, its price will rise from EUR 2,500 to 3,000 (ca. $2.575 to 3.091).
The season ticket is the most affordable way to drive as many laps of the 'Ring as possible during the year, and it is something that enthusiasts who live near the track usually acquire.
On top of the unlimited laps benefit, it also lands the owner discounts on courses with the Nürburgring Driving Academy, as well as discounts on photos from racetracker.de, free participation in backstage tours, entrance to an exclusive cinema evening, and a track walk on the Nordschleife. Sounds like a sweet deal to us.