McLaren CEO Hints at Electric Sedan Capable of Challenging the Tesla Model S

The traditional ways preached by McLaren’s former head honcho, Mike Flewitt, have left the Woking exotic automaker behind its main rivals. As a result, they don’t have an SUV, or an electric machine with seating for more than two, and that could cost them in the near future.
However, the brand’s new chief executive Michael Leiters is more open to the change. He’s a firm believer in the SUV product, which he has spoken about several times, and according to AutoExpress, he also appears to be open to the idea of an electric sedan.
“The technology is much more mature [and allows us to] customize it to have a more lifestyle, a more utility purpose,” Leiters said. “Words like ‘utility’ or ‘lifestyle,’ you’ll obviously leap to certain conclusions. I think the key measure for McLaren is potentially something with the ability to share with more occupants in the car. Not necessarily higher-riding, but it could be.”
We don’t know about you, but in our book, that sounds like a flagship electric sedan. We could also say estate, though this body style isn’t as popular as it used to be. As far as McLaren’s hypothetical four-door EV rivals go, it will inevitably take on the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT, and Tesla Model S.
Thus, if it ever gets green lit for production, it will have to be very good in order to steal some clients from these vehicles. It will also be pricier, with a targeted £200,000 (equal to ~$235,000), as Leiters believes that that should be the entry-point to McLaren ownership. But do you really think that they’re planning a flagship electric sedan? Our money would be on an SUV, something in the vein of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX707, and Ferrari Purosangue, perhaps with an all-electric powertrain offered later on.
