Custom Toyota Tundra 6x6 Mixes Dark Green With Satin Bronze Like It's Nothing

6x6

The fresh XK70 third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra may be facing an uphill battle to snatch the sales crown from the rivaling Detroit Three pickup trucks (Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, Ram 1500). But that does not mean it will not come equipped with everything it needs to survive even in the harshest environment.Just recently, alongside a multitude of aftermarket solutions, Toyota’s TRD division also introduced a $4k dealer-installed three-inch TRD-branded lift kit . But, frankly, that is not going to be enough if you seriously plan to stand out in the full-size North American pickup truck crowd. More likely, one would need a completely unique transformation to make a lasting impression.No worries, as there are aftermarket solutions for that. And one of the most extreme but also noteworthy would be amakeover. The folks over at Miami-based Esteem Customs - formerly Force Motorsport – announced such a build back in April, and it was no vaporware, as one might imagine. Instead, the freshly unique first bespoke example was dressed in crimson on contrasting black, super-deep Vossen HF6-5 aftermarket wheels sometime in June.The second build – out of just five units planned for 2022 – also came out equally custom and pretty fast, with the Tundra 6x6 posing in a tough quarry situation back in August once the specialty production was done. And, just recently, we also witnessed (complete with a behind-the-scenes making-of video) the birth of the silvery third example, also done nasty on Black Rhino Wheels.Alas, the company felt that their intermediate, dark green and Satin Bronze Weld Off-Road Ledge 6 Toyota Tundra 6x6 creation deserved a second look, hence the cool photoshoot against a tough, dark, and menacing background! Does it look better than the crimson and gray examples, or not?