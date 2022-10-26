Custom Toyota Tundra 6x6 Mixes Dark Green With Satin Bronze Like It's Nothing

Seriously, this is a completely bespoke aftermarket build. So for all intents and purposes, what we see here is a fully unique Toyota Tundra 6x6 posing against a gloomy yet adventure-inducing background.
The fresh XK70 third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra may be facing an uphill battle to snatch the sales crown from the rivaling Detroit Three pickup trucks (Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, Ram 1500). But that does not mean it will not come equipped with everything it needs to survive even in the harshest environment.
Just recently, alongside a multitude of aftermarket solutions, Toyota’s TRD division also introduced a $4k dealer-installed three-inch TRD-branded lift kit. But, frankly, that is not going to be enough if you seriously plan to stand out in the full-size North American pickup truck crowd. More likely, one would need a completely unique transformation to make a lasting impression.
No worries, as there are aftermarket solutions for that. And one of the most extreme but also noteworthy would be a 6x6 makeover. The folks over at Miami-based Esteem Customs - formerly Force Motorsport – announced such a build back in April, and it was no vaporware, as one might imagine. Instead, the freshly unique first bespoke example was dressed in crimson on contrasting black, super-deep Vossen HF6-5 aftermarket wheels sometime in June.
The second build – out of just five units planned for 2022 – also came out equally custom and pretty fast, with the Tundra 6x6 posing in a tough quarry situation back in August once the specialty production was done. And, just recently, we also witnessed (complete with a behind-the-scenes making-of video) the birth of the silvery third example, also done nasty on Black Rhino Wheels.
Alas, the company felt that their intermediate, dark green and Satin Bronze Weld Off-Road Ledge 6 Toyota Tundra 6x6 creation deserved a second look, hence the cool photoshoot against a tough, dark, and menacing background! Does it look better than the crimson and gray examples, or not?
