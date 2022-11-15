autoevolution
Unofficial, All-New Subcompact 2024 City Sedan Mixes Honda Accord and Volvo DNA

15 Nov 2022, 11:23 UTC ·
Now that Honda has thrown the gauntlet at trying to revitalize the mid-size sedan market with its eleventh-generation Accord, everyone is trying to join in on the posh yet subtle party, including virtual automotive artists.
2024 Honda City Subcompact Sedan rendering by Digimods DESIGN 8 photos
Of course, since it is one of the last major representatives of the ailing passenger car sector still on sale across North America, the all-new Honda Accord has quickly become a big darling of pixel masters. Most of them, naturally, thought about remembering the times when the Japanese automaker had more than one high-performance series and quickly stole the Civic Type R soul to instill its DNA into the subtle Accord body.

Alas, here is also Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of using the fresh Honda Accord looks and touch on much smaller subjects. Such as revealing the next Honda City - in CGI.

As a refresher, the Honda City is a subcompact model produced by the carmaker since 1981. Over more than four decades, it has enjoyed plentiful of life’s joy and sorrow as either a three-door hatchback, two-door convertible, five-door liftback, or regular hatchback, as well as a four-door sedan.

Now, the seventh-generation City (the fifth iteration as a sedan), which was unveiled back in 2019, seems almost ready to bow out of the spotlight, according to the pixel master, who has already imagined the successor for the 2024 or 2025 model year. The City, which shares the architecture with the fourth-gen Fit/Jazz, is mostly destined for an emerging market lifestyle, so no one will be ashamed if it rubs the CGI shoulders with the all-new, fresh Accord.

Thus, an Accord-inspired front end is pretty logical, indeed. But there is also a quirky digital design decision regarding the rear of the City sedan – as the CGI expert seems to have paid a big homage to Volvo’s current taillight styling! Pretty odd, right?

