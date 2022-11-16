2024 Mazda CX-90 Drops Fresh Artisan Red Premium Hue for a Virtual Reveal

One of the smaller yet cooler global automakers by today’s standards, Mazda Motor Corporation, is doing quite well, recently.
For example, in America, it is the market’s fourth most reliable car brand, following Toyota, Lexus, and a surprising ten-position jump for BMW, according to Consumer Reports. Its older creations, such as the fabled RX-7, are still very much the bread and butter of the aftermarket world, including when dealing with incredible Pagani Zonda V12 swaps!
And the Japanese automaker is diligently preparing to come out with yet another crossover SUV. This time around, the new CX-90 nameplate is coming soon as the brand’s flagship CUV, on top of models such as the CX-8 or CX-9. Naturally, the carmaker is sparing no expenses to make it more attractive, even instilling the traditional marketing campaign teaser with the company’s signature “Takuminuri” process.
Yep, crimson vehicles are always the rage, and the company’s new Artisan Red Premium will swell the ranks alongside the potentially cool CX-90. But what about the folks who do not care to wait for the OEM’s official introduction? Well, the most impatient fans can always rely on the virtual automotive realm to alleviate their patience issues.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up a new CGI task: revealing the first-ever Mazda CX-90. Do take all these unofficial presentations with a healthy dose of salt, though. And in this case, do it not just because the pixel master dropped out of using the new red hue and instead opted for a more traditional bronze-like color variant.
Instead, do it because there is still no way of knowing if the imagined CX-90 has anything to do with the teased CUV or the PHEV prototype recently caught testing in the United States while dressed in full camouflage attire!
And the Japanese automaker is diligently preparing to come out with yet another crossover SUV. This time around, the new CX-90 nameplate is coming soon as the brand’s flagship CUV, on top of models such as the CX-8 or CX-9. Naturally, the carmaker is sparing no expenses to make it more attractive, even instilling the traditional marketing campaign teaser with the company’s signature “Takuminuri” process.
Yep, crimson vehicles are always the rage, and the company’s new Artisan Red Premium will swell the ranks alongside the potentially cool CX-90. But what about the folks who do not care to wait for the OEM’s official introduction? Well, the most impatient fans can always rely on the virtual automotive realm to alleviate their patience issues.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up a new CGI task: revealing the first-ever Mazda CX-90. Do take all these unofficial presentations with a healthy dose of salt, though. And in this case, do it not just because the pixel master dropped out of using the new red hue and instead opted for a more traditional bronze-like color variant.
Instead, do it because there is still no way of knowing if the imagined CX-90 has anything to do with the teased CUV or the PHEV prototype recently caught testing in the United States while dressed in full camouflage attire!