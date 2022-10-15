New Mazda CX-90 PHEV Filmed Testing in the United States

A little over a year ago, Mazda confirmed four SUVs on what used to be known as the Large Architecture. Based on the Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture for RWD and AWD applications, the CX-60 is a two-row SUV intended for Europe and a few other markets, including Australia, where it’s been recently gifted with a straight-six turbo gasoline option.
The CX-80 is a global model as well, and the biggest difference between it and the CX-60 is the number of seats. The CX-60 and CX-80 are twinned with the CX-70 and CX-90 for North America. Carparazzo KindelAuto has recently filmed a CX-90 prototype with a manufacturer plate and two fuel doors, with the passenger-side fuel door actually hiding the charging port.
The video uploaded by KindelAuto on YouTube further confirms three-row seating for the CX-90, along with a hitch receiver and tow ball. There’s not much space in the trunk with the rearmost seats in their upright position, but then again, don’t forget that it’s a mid-size crossover. If you want rear legroom and some cargo space to boot, you’re better off going the way of truck-based SUVs such as the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban.
Pictured on Toyo rubber boots and black-painted wheels, the CX-90 in the featured clip also features generously-sized rear quarter windows, a dash-mounted infotainment system with a landscape-oriented display, turn signals in the side mirror, LED taillights, and LED headlights. We can further notice the black tape on the front grille badge, although the proportions and certain design traits are hard to miss for anything other than a Mazda.
Turning our attention back to the plug-in powertrain, the CX-90 PHEV most certainly borrows the 2.5L e-Skyactiv powertrain from the CX-60 PHEV. The Skyactiv-G internal combustion engine is a naturally-aspirated mill connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With the help of a 100-kW electric motor and a 17.8-kWh battery, this fuel-sipping powertrain develops 323 horsepower and 369 pound-foot (500 Nm) of torque, making the CX-60 PHEV the most powerful road-going model ever produced by Mazda.
The CX-60 is also offered with the 2.5L Skyactiv-G sans plug-in assistance, a 3.3L turbo-diesel, and turbocharged gasoline straight-six lumps. Not long now, the 3.0L e-Skyactiv X will join the party as a naturally-aspirated mild hybrid with “enhanced lean combustion technology," according to Mazda.
