2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Imagined, Doesn't Give a Flying Hoot About Electricity

While Ford is preparing the official launch of the new generation Mustang, which will start arriving at dealers nationwide next year, the internet keeps having its way with the pony car.
So far, we have seen it dressed in different attires, but the most interesting by far is the Shelby GT500 that we wrote about last week. Fast forward to this day, and the same rendering artist, hycade, has managed to capture our attention once more, this time with different finishes for the same unofficial design proposal.
Shared on YouTube, this is basically a walkaround video of the imagined new-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, sketched out in two new hues. One of them has a burgundy shade, with red racing stripes, and accents on the lower parts of the body, as well as matching DRL signature, and the other sports white, with blue racing stripes and accents.
Both of them stand out next to the S650 generation of the Ford Mustang by featuring much more aggressive looks. The front bumper has ginormous side air intakes, and a chin spoiler attached to it, and there is also a new grille bedecked by the Shelby logo and different hood with big scoop.
Extremely wide fenders, beefier side skirts, rear diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust tips, and massive wing on the trunk lid, as well as the Shelby emblem above the rear license plate holder, are part of the makeover. Wrapping up the design are the new wheels, shod in branded tires, and the privacy windows all around.
When it premieres, probably in 2025 as a 2026 model, the all-new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 should still pack a sonorous V8 under the hood, likely supercharged. It’s too early to talk about the output and torque, but it will likely be punchier than the 5.2-liter mill powering the outgoing one, which pumps out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque.
