2024 Mazda CX-90 Teaser Suggests That It Is Indeed a Big SUV, Previews a New Color

It may seem like Mazda is taking its sweet time with the unveiling of the CX-90, but all this build-up could indicate that something great is being brewed behind closed doors. For now, we get another sneak peek at the upcoming SUV, and we find out more about a new color – the Artisan Red Premium.
Mazda knows America wants the CX-90. After the successful launch of the CX-60 in Europe, customers and fans of the brand understood there is a new era coming to the Japanese marque. It pushes upwards in the automotive field, and that’s not an easy thing to do nowadays.
The latest teaser is an image that indicates generous proportions for an elegant SUV. The angle at which the photo was taken allows light to flow soothingly onto the body of the vehicle. The front fender shot includes the confirmation that the CX-90 will have an inline-six engine.
The new color has been specially developed for the brand’s upcoming vehicles that are bigger. It is a new shade of red, but it’s not entirely like the well-known Soul Crystal Metallic. The manufacturer says this new color will be available as a “premium highlight,” hence the “premium” part of the name.
The Japanese automaker argues that Artisan Red Premium will be able to generate a delicate visual impact while keeping the dynamic look unchanged. The paint has three layers and is applied onto the car’s body through a process known as “Takuminuri.” Translated into English, this would mean “artisan coloring,” an in-house developed technology that can reproduce high-quality paint finishes.
Rumors say the CX-90 will come as an eight-seater in some trims. This means a generous rear bench installed in the third row could accommodate up to three people. It’s unclear how this strategy will affect the cargo space, but families would most likely appreciate such an option. But Mazda is confident and says it will have ample cabin and cargo space. A promise made by the manufacturer is that the CX-90 will be able to seat more people than any other vehicle in the brand’s current lineup.
“Built on an all-new large platform with wider and longer proportions than any other current Mazda, the CX-90 continues Mazda’s Kodo Design philosophy of infusing life into the body of the vehicle through passion and precision,” said Mazda USA on Facebook.
Finally, Mazda confirmed three powertrains for the CX-90. The one expected by fans and prospective customers is the turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but a plug-in hybrid will also be available. There are no power figures available yet. All the details will be revealed in January, so the LA Auto Show will not feature the upcoming SUV.
The latest teaser is an image that indicates generous proportions for an elegant SUV. The angle at which the photo was taken allows light to flow soothingly onto the body of the vehicle. The front fender shot includes the confirmation that the CX-90 will have an inline-six engine.
The new color has been specially developed for the brand’s upcoming vehicles that are bigger. It is a new shade of red, but it’s not entirely like the well-known Soul Crystal Metallic. The manufacturer says this new color will be available as a “premium highlight,” hence the “premium” part of the name.
The Japanese automaker argues that Artisan Red Premium will be able to generate a delicate visual impact while keeping the dynamic look unchanged. The paint has three layers and is applied onto the car’s body through a process known as “Takuminuri.” Translated into English, this would mean “artisan coloring,” an in-house developed technology that can reproduce high-quality paint finishes.
Rumors say the CX-90 will come as an eight-seater in some trims. This means a generous rear bench installed in the third row could accommodate up to three people. It’s unclear how this strategy will affect the cargo space, but families would most likely appreciate such an option. But Mazda is confident and says it will have ample cabin and cargo space. A promise made by the manufacturer is that the CX-90 will be able to seat more people than any other vehicle in the brand’s current lineup.
“Built on an all-new large platform with wider and longer proportions than any other current Mazda, the CX-90 continues Mazda’s Kodo Design philosophy of infusing life into the body of the vehicle through passion and precision,” said Mazda USA on Facebook.
Finally, Mazda confirmed three powertrains for the CX-90. The one expected by fans and prospective customers is the turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but a plug-in hybrid will also be available. There are no power figures available yet. All the details will be revealed in January, so the LA Auto Show will not feature the upcoming SUV.