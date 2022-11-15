Toyota, Lexus, and BMW Are America's Most Reliable Car Brands, MINI Gets a Special Mention

We’re nearing the end of 2022, so Consumer Reports gathered all the data from its members about their cars’ reliability. The ranking gives us an idea about the quality of the vehicles and tells us whose cars are a potential best buy right now. However, keep in mind that the individual experience may vary.
Consumer Reports update its reliability ranking. One of the major surprises is BMW. The German brand climbed ten positions and is now the third, mostly thanks to positive reviews of its newest 3 and 4 Series. As you might have already guessed, Toyota and Lexus are in the first two places. Mazda is fourth, while Honda closes the top five.
Audi, Subaru, Acura, Kia, and Lincoln complete the top ten. The latter improved dramatically in the dependability department thanks to its Corsair and Nautilus models.
Genesis is on the rise as well. The brand occupies the 12th spot after a nine-position climb.
Popular for its pickup trucks, Ford occupies the 18th place. The Dearborn-based manufacturer managed to one-up Tesla. The well-known EV maker is in the 19th place, where it is almost tied to Chevrolet.
Surprisingly, Mercedes-Benz ranks last, on the 24th place.
Consumer Reports also ranked the most reliable vehicles. They are as follows:
Most notably, MINI managed to score an unexpected win with its Cooper Hardtop 2-door coming in on the third spot.
The least reliable cars are, as follows:
Consumer Reports was not able to rank Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Porsche, and Rivian. The organization cites insufficient data or too few models as the reasons for it.
- 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 93 points;
- 2023 Lexus GX – 91 points;
- 2023 Mini Cooper – 89 points;
- 2022 Toyota Prius – 89 points;
- 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata – 85 points;
- 2023 Lincoln Corsair – 82 points;
- 2023 Toyota Corolla – 81 points;
- 2023 Subaru Crosstrek – 80 points;
- 2023 BMW 3 Series – 80 points;
- 2022 Toyota Prius Prime – 77 points.
- 2023 Ford F-150 Hybrid – 4 points;
- 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric – 5 points;
- 2023 Lincoln Aviator – 8 points;
- 2023 Nissan Sentra – 9 points;
- 2023 Ford Explorer – 16 points;
- 2023 Chevrolet Bolt – 27 points;
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500 – 19 points;
- 2023 Jeep Gladiator – 21 points;
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE – 23 points;
- 2023 Jeep Wrangler – 24 points.
