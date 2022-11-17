Battleship-Styled Superyacht Mizu Is a Show-Off With or Without an ‘87 Lamborghini on Deck

For the past couple of weeks, a very strange occurrence has been keeping TikTokers busy: videos of a 1987 Lamborghini Countach being loaded by crane onto the deck of a superyacht, and then videos of the same Lamborghini Countach casually chilling there while people gawked, took pictures and, if lucky, were allowed to sit inside it for even more pictures.
The viral story was also picked up by superyacht vlogger eSysman and detailed in his most recent episode, which you will find available below. He was able to speak to the yacht’s management company and learned that this wasn’t even the first time a car was put on the ship’s deck: apparently, when he’s not showing off his Countach, the owner holds a Ferrari F40 on display there. It goes without saying, neither car stays put when the ship is in motion.
If you’re anticipating some type of stunt-queenery here, you’re right: the vessel is for sale and has been on the market for at least three years, apparently to little luck. When the videos were shot, it was also on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida. What better way to get more attention to it than by making a show out of putting a 1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole onboard, and then sending out releases to the media about how this was the lowest-mile Countach in Bianco Perlato, with just 2,000 miles (3,220 km) on the odo?
As the video tour below shows, Mizu is a spectacular watercraft, despite its relatively small dimensions: at 174 feet (53 meters) in total length and 498 GT of interior volume, a Russian oligarch would call it a shadow yacht (i.e. a secondary boat to store gear on) instead of a proper superyacht. It definitely has the silhouette of one, thanks to its battleship superstructure and muted colorway.
Mizu offers accommodation for 10 guests and just as many crew, in separate quarters that the Denison Yachts broker calls “massive.” Amenities onboard include a 16-person jacuzzi on the sundeck, a master suite with walk-in wardrobe and a superb master bathroom decked in marble, custom furniture and artworks, formal indoor and outdoor dining, and a spacious beach club. The interiors by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs combine precious woods like ebony macassar with very surprising uses of glass (like in the steps of the main staircase), and backlit marble for the bar countertops.
The aft deck on Mazu is multifunctional space with several possible configurations, from concert venue to basketball court and garage, whether for cars (Lamborghinis included) or tenders. Two heavy-load cranes on each side will help with the latter. The space extends to the beach club, with a fold-down swim platform.
superyacht standards, Mizu might be faulted for lacking the now-usual lap pool or a cinema, but it more than makes up for those with its performance. The vessel has transatlantic and transpacific range, while its twin 3,700hp MTU 16V4000M90 diesel engines will take it to speeds in excess of 28 knots (33.2 mph / 52 kph). It’s not as fast as a Raging Bull, but then again, Lamborghinis don’t float.
Mizu is also capable of getting all eyes on you, if that’s the kind of multi-millionaire you are. Initially listed for a hair under $10 million, the superyacht is now asking $15 million – and that doesn’t include the Countach it recently had on its aft deck.
