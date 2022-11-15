This Video Tour of the $113M Victorious Superyacht Explorer Will Make Your Day

In case you ever wondered about the kind of taste $113.7 million can buy, Victorious is the answer: not only is it the largest vessel ever built in Turkey and one of the most expensive superyachts in the world right now, but it is also a shining example of elegance and style. Call it a floating, gigantic and luxurious piece of functional art, and you wouldn’t be wrong.
Delivered in the summer of 2021 and immediately listed with an asking price of €125 million (approximately $129.3 million at the current exchange rate), Victorious has been relisted with Fraser Yachts, with a considerable discount. It could be yours for €110 million ($113.7 million), if you can afford it. To further drum up interest in it, builder Akyacht and Fraser invited real estate specialist Enes Yilmazer to tour it for one of his videos, and the result is something that’s bound to make your day.
We covered Victorious on a separate occasion, as it was finally launched after an extended construction period, but this is something else. Photos and descriptors really don’t do Victorious justice, as its finest and most outstanding details are best appreciated in motion. Even if you’re not into yachting or particularly fond of escapism of this kind, this video tour is bound to impress, as it shows the kind of achievement possible through skill, hard work and, why yes, a bucketload of cash.
superyacht explorer in functionality and design, started in 2006. It took a team of 650 people more than 1.4 million collective workhours over four years to finish it, and this type of effort is visible in every space featured in the video tour available at the bottom of the page.
With a total length of 280 feet (85 meters), Victorious was designed as the ultimate entertainer vessel, with spaces that offer a little something for everyone – in the most literal sense. Offering accommodation for 24 guests in 12 suites, and as many as 26 crew, Victorious boasts an interior volume of 2,291 GT spread across six decks, and an impressive 8,460 square feet (786 square meters) of outdoor space, a wide array of water toys, resort-style amenities, a handful of bars, a couple of jacuzzis, and even a gentlemen’s lounge on the sundeck.
Even by oligarch standards, or better said, despite oligarch standards, Victorious stands out as an elegant combination of timeless and modern, luxury and comfort (and functionality), and incredibly curated spaces. No wonder then that it was named the winner of the Best of the Best Award by The Robb Report in 2022, and won top prize at The International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2022 in its size category.
Materials used are top-of-the-line, from Macassar ebony and vine-matched precious woods for the furniture to marble in the floors and bathrooms, genuine leather (including in sections of the floor), natural stone, glass and mirrored surfaces mixed with Shoji panels that create a more homely, welcoming feel. Furniture is custom-made, from the handblown glass crystal chandelier in the formal dining room to the handmade Okan Soylu wooden speakers in the gentlemen’s lounge, and the gorgeous bronze and marble master staircase.
Amenities range from shielded to open lounge areas, an entertainment room, a kids’ playroom, an observation lounge with a Schimmel grand piano, a cinema, an entire wellness area that features everything from a fully-equipped gym, hammam and sauna, hair salon, massage room and fold-down platforms, to a beach club with a gorgeous indoor pool, and even a hospital room with direct access outside and separate air-conditioning. The owner suite comes with its own private deck with elevated jacuzzi and two separate lounge areas, a superb bathroom all done in marble, and a walk-in wardrobe that could easily host a not-so-small slumber party.
a superyacht: it has its own humidor room, a wood-burning fireplace, leather floors, and fire- and smell-repellent materials and top-of-the-line ventilation.
The main deck that doubles as garage permanently holds three tenders (including a 42-foot / 12.8-meter custom catamaran limo), three skijets and a variety of water toys, as well as two cranes for lowering them to water. It could just as easily hold cars or any other type of vehicle the owner would consider necessary on his or her adventures. A full-size helipad is also available.
Victorious is powered by twin Caterpillar engines of 1,475 hp each and can hit top speeds of 16 knots (18.4 mph / 29.6 kph). Range is as impressive as everything else about this ship, at 13,000 nautical miles (14,960 miles / 24,076 km) at a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14.3 mph / 23.2 kph).
