Paul Allen’s Iconic Octopus Gearing Up for Its Unique Luxury Expedition to Antarctica

Some believe it’s the most spectacular and iconic superyacht in the world. The fact that it was the most expensive superyacht sold in 2021 seems to confirm this status. After the sale, the massive Octopus became available for charter for the time, marking this event with a two-year world tour that will culminate with Antarctica.
Prior to 2022, the 414-foot (126 meters) megayacht was known as the late Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder)’s unique luxury toy, launched in 2003. Starting this year, it not only became available for charter for the time in its history, but it’s gearing up to conduct one of the first superyacht expeditions to Antarctica.
Until now, this territory was accessible mostly to researchers and documentary filmmakers. But the “luxury explorer” trend continues to grow, meaning that luxury yacht are no longer limited to the conventional vacation destinations, but are eager and ready for more adventurous journeys.
This world tour was announced back in April, and it will culminate with a seven-day luxury expedition to Antarctica in December. It will include places such as the Gerlache Strait, Port Lockroy, the Lemaire Channel, and Deception Island.
Imagine getting a close look at the unique wildlife of Antarctica, while also traveling onboard a legendary luxury superyacht. According to Yachting Magazine, some of the original artwork onboard Octopus includes a signed photo of Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Mike Collins near the American flag that was onboard the Gemini VII spacecraft in 1965.
The great thing about Octopus is that it’s not just one of the most sophisticated celebrity pleasure craft (it boasts a basketball court and a recording studio) but it’s also perfectly suited for rugged expeditions. Built with an ice-class hull, a medical suite and a dive center, Octopus also offers access to two helicopters and multiple water toys for expeditions, including seven tenders.
Becoming one of the few superyachts to travel to Antarctica is a natural step for this Lurssen masterpiece that was meant for exploration from the start. It searched for shipwrecks and maritime artefacts, and this legacy goes on.
Up to 12 passengers will get to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Antarctica onboard a famous superyacht, for $2.2 million. It will certainly be a glorious way to end the year.
