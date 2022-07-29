Damen's 255-Foot Amels Full Custom Superyacht Leaves Its Shed

In 2021, we got a glimpse of Damen Yachts's Amels Custom 78 superyacht. The vessel, which spent its last two years at the shipyard's facility in Vlissingen, finally left its shed. The superyacht's departure marks the completion of the build.
The Amels Custom 78 has left its shed following delivery to its new owner, who was actively involved in the designing process of the vessel. The sale of the yacht was officially announced at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show.
In 2020, it arrived in Vlissingen, the Netherlands. There, the team at Amels and Damen Yachting worked hard to turn the vessel into an imposing superyacht that measures 77.8 meters (255 ft) in length.
The owner's vision is reflected throughout the whole build. With a beam of 14 meters (46 ft) and a Gross Tonnage of 2,885 GT, the yacht has amazing outdoor spaces and interior volumes. Its exterior was designed by Espen Øino, while its custom interiors were drawn by the renowned studio Zuretti Interior Designers.
Although there's not much information provided by the shipyard regarding its amenities, we do know that the 255-footer has a variety of elements that focus on providing a unique experience at sea. There is a spacious open top deck, a large pool on the aft deck, and very wide side decks that may be used as private areas for guests. Speaking of that, the Amels Custom 78 has room for 14 guests, a crew of 26, plus the captain.
The superyacht rolled out of its shed for the first time last year, treating onlookers to a great spectacle. The vessel spent the last year undergoing a number of sea trials ahead of its delivery. In fact, this is the first Amels Full Custom to be delivered since the shipyard's Limited Editions concept was introduced in 2005.
In terms of performance, the Amels Custom 78 can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 31 kph). When it cruises at speeds of 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/ 25 kph), the vessel can cover 5,754-mile (9,260-km) distances.
