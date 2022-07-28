Saudi Automotive Tycoon’s Secretive Superyacht Makes a Rare Appearance

It’s that time of the year when we can feast our eyes on some of the most spectacular luxury yachts in the world, as they pop up in various places known as “playgrounds” for millionaires. Especially when it comes to superyachts that are only privately used, this is a rare occasion.
It’s a known fact that the pleasure craft owned by Sheiks are more like floating palaces, usually very large, richly-ornamented, and dripping with luxury. Some of them are also available for charter, so we got to take a closer look at their impressive amenities. Others, like the majestic Kolaha, have stayed mysterious to this day, because they were only used as family yachts by the owners.
Superyacht Times shared a recent image of Kolaha, apparently anchored off the popular Ibiza. The 207-foot (63 meters) vessel is more than a decade old, but still one of the most opulent. At the time of its build, in 2010, it was the largest motor yacht delivered by the Italian ISA Yachts. It’s not surprising that its owner was and still is one of the richest people in Saudi Arabia.
Khaled Juffali is the chairman of EA Juffali and Brothers, one of the largest and most successful companies in Saudi Arabia. It’s enough to know that Al Juffali Automotive is the exclusive distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Kingdom, to imagine the kind of wealth we’re talking about. Last year, Khaled Al Juffali was proud to witness the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1’s win at the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
A billionaire’s luxury toy, Kolaha flaunts spectacular interiors, designed by Patrick Knowles, and top-notch performance – it can hit 16.5 knots (19 mph/30.5 kph) and cover over 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles/5,556 km) in one trip. The yacht’s six opulent staterooms can welcome up to 12 guests.
A connoisseur of the finest luxury toys, the Saudi billionaire isn’t switching to a new superyacht at the moment, still showing off the beautiful Kolaha, with an estimated worth of $60 million.
Superyacht Times shared a recent image of Kolaha, apparently anchored off the popular Ibiza. The 207-foot (63 meters) vessel is more than a decade old, but still one of the most opulent. At the time of its build, in 2010, it was the largest motor yacht delivered by the Italian ISA Yachts. It’s not surprising that its owner was and still is one of the richest people in Saudi Arabia.
Khaled Juffali is the chairman of EA Juffali and Brothers, one of the largest and most successful companies in Saudi Arabia. It’s enough to know that Al Juffali Automotive is the exclusive distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Kingdom, to imagine the kind of wealth we’re talking about. Last year, Khaled Al Juffali was proud to witness the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1’s win at the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
A billionaire’s luxury toy, Kolaha flaunts spectacular interiors, designed by Patrick Knowles, and top-notch performance – it can hit 16.5 knots (19 mph/30.5 kph) and cover over 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles/5,556 km) in one trip. The yacht’s six opulent staterooms can welcome up to 12 guests.
A connoisseur of the finest luxury toys, the Saudi billionaire isn’t switching to a new superyacht at the moment, still showing off the beautiful Kolaha, with an estimated worth of $60 million.