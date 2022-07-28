High-Tech Eco Home That Floats on Water Comes With a Custom Drone

SeaPod is the name of a futuristic house prototype that seems to integrate all the current trends when it comes to living spaces – it’s eco-friendly, sustainable, smart, and also incredibly luxurious. Best of all, it’s not just a concept. The first Seapods are currently being built in Panama, where the innovative venture Ocean Builders is headquartered.
Yachts are frequently described as floating mansions, but SeaPod is even better than that, it’s a floating paradise that offers smart luxury while also protecting the environment. This startup is taking “oceanfront living” to the next level.
The future SeaPods will be 35-foot (10.6 meters) long, 23-foot (7 meters) tall, and almost 27-foot (8 meters) wide, with three half floors unfolding over 833 square feet (73 square meters). Built at 7.5 feet (2.2 meters) above the water, they can float while also being very stable, thanks to special steel tubes that are filled with over 1,688 cubic feet of air.
Boasting huge windows that offer breathtaking 360-degree views, these futuristic dwellings are also supposed to help the marine ecosystem, acting as “fish aggregation devices.” Designed to accommodate two people, the SeaPods have a master bedroom, a kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom, plus a stunning floating patio. They also recycle water and provide waste treatment.
In addition to being sustainable, these floating homes are incredibly high-tech, with all functions controllable through a smart ring that you can wear. Throughout, you’ll find invisible wireless charging pads and hidden high-efficiency LED strips with cool animations and lighting effects.
If all of this weren’t spectacular enough, the company recently announced that it’s also building a custom, highly-advanced hexacopter (a drone with six motors) that will be able to withstand all the challenging weather conditions associated with oceanfront living. These custom delivery drones are meant to be at the service of the lucky SeaPod guests.
Currently being built at the Ocean Builders facility in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, the futuristic SeaPods will most certainly make waves.
