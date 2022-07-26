Leonardo DiCaprio, Tristan Thompson, and More A-Listers Party in Saint Tropez on Vava II

Leonardo DiCaprio is just like any other VIP when it comes to having fun – he likes to have all the amenities he can get while partying with fellow celebrities. And it looks like the Vava II superyacht checks all the boxes.
Over the weekend, Saint Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera, was the place to be. A lot of celebrities took their yachts or jets there, including David and Victoria Beckham, Drake, and more.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, his best friend Tobey Maguire, and NBA star Tristan Thompson were also there, alongside other famous names and billionaires. According to Page Six, Richie Akiva threw a huge party for billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, who owns Vava II.
The yacht also hosted another invite-only event dubbed the Aurora Gala, which included stars like Gerard Butler, Uma Thurman, Queen Latifah, Diplo, shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, and many others. The lavish party reportedly benefited the Aurora mental health organization.
It all happened on Vava II, which is a 318 ft (97 m) vessel with a beam of 56’9” (17.3 m) and a draught of 15’9” (4.8 m), sporting a generous volume of 3,930 gross tonnages, big enough to offer accommodation for up to 36 guests and 34 crew members.
Built in 2012, it’s put in motion by four powerful MTU diesel engines that deliver a total of 8,410 horsepower, which take it to a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph / 35 kph) and a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph).
It’s obviously as luxurious and comfortable as it gets, making it the perfect choice for a celebrity like Leonardo DiCaprio. Although there aren’t too many details about its interior or amenities, the vessel has a price tag of $150 million, which means it should come with all the features you can think of, for entertainment both on board and on water. Despite his constant comments about climate change and the environment, he does spend a lot of time on superyachts, previously parting on Vava II at the beginning of the year with Jeff Bezos.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, his best friend Tobey Maguire, and NBA star Tristan Thompson were also there, alongside other famous names and billionaires. According to Page Six, Richie Akiva threw a huge party for billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, who owns Vava II.
The yacht also hosted another invite-only event dubbed the Aurora Gala, which included stars like Gerard Butler, Uma Thurman, Queen Latifah, Diplo, shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, and many others. The lavish party reportedly benefited the Aurora mental health organization.
It all happened on Vava II, which is a 318 ft (97 m) vessel with a beam of 56’9” (17.3 m) and a draught of 15’9” (4.8 m), sporting a generous volume of 3,930 gross tonnages, big enough to offer accommodation for up to 36 guests and 34 crew members.
Built in 2012, it’s put in motion by four powerful MTU diesel engines that deliver a total of 8,410 horsepower, which take it to a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph / 35 kph) and a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph).
It’s obviously as luxurious and comfortable as it gets, making it the perfect choice for a celebrity like Leonardo DiCaprio. Although there aren’t too many details about its interior or amenities, the vessel has a price tag of $150 million, which means it should come with all the features you can think of, for entertainment both on board and on water. Despite his constant comments about climate change and the environment, he does spend a lot of time on superyachts, previously parting on Vava II at the beginning of the year with Jeff Bezos.