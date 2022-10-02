$100 Million Forge Superyacht Explorer Proposes Striking Silhouette, Unparalleled Luxury

Anthony Glasson’s M51 Concepts design studio is betting on that. The studio’s most recent concept is a good example in this sense: a superyacht explorer that is all about performance and efficiency, with certain green credentials, but unparalleled levels of luxury and a few incredible surprises that would do James Bond proud.
This is Forge. The first look at this mighty and visually striking superyacht came in August this year, and M51 Concepts has further developed the study to reveal a superyacht explorer like no other. If you have between $80 million and $100 million to spare, the design studio says the project could be further developed and turned into a real vessel is just two and a half years.
M51 Concepts specializes “in modern, stylish and functional yacht designs” that could be built with the right owner and the right shipyard, according to the studio itself. Forge is also like that: a vessel with a very striking, aggressive and memorable silhouette, hybrid propulsion, and the most incredible amenities, for the discerning owner who will not settle for the typical design.
a piercing bow and a stern design straight out of Batman or a James Bond movie. M51 says that Forge’s “pyramid-shaped superstructure” and “sharp angular orange decks” are meant to evoke the visual of a floating volcano. The main staircase reinforces the visual, as it’s designed to look as if it’s “melting through the deck,” like flowing lava. The orange contrasts serve to bring to mind the image of burning, molten lava, and give this vessel a most peculiar and memorable exterior.
Not that the interior is shabby. Offering (hypothetical) accommodation for at least 12 guests in a master suite, three VIP cabins and four doubles, Forge lives up to the high standards of some of today’s most famous superyachts. Outdoor spaces are designed to create a “natural flow” between decks, and offer ample opportunity for relaxation, socializing, or all manners of fun activities. For instance, there’s a fully-equipped gym with a large private terrace that can be used for outdoor exercises, and a lounge slash bar that comes with an exterior lounge.
Amenities also include a heated counter-flow pool, with large fold-down terraces on either side to expand the tanning area. The pool deck spills onto the beach club, which includes glass awning and open tanning areas, and a large swim platform. Renders show one helideck, which connects directly to the master suite by means of a secret tunnel. Any James Bond type worthy of the comparison will want to be able to make a quick exit unbeknownst to regular mortals, i.e. the other guests, so this makes sense.
Forge also has a six-person sauna, a sensory deprivation tank, a sky lounge designed as the main living area and offering panoramic views through large, angular windows, a private cinema with a virtual reality space, and a large and well-packed garage for water sports. The master suite is designed with a glass ceiling, just in case the same James Bond type is in the mood for some stargazing in bed.
aluminum superstructure, Forge would be build with “high-quality materials” and “simple elegant styling” for that perfect blend of eco-friendliness and luxury. Since this is only a proposal at this time, it could be further customized when (and if) an owner comes along, willing to spend this kind of cash on it. As of this moment, M51 Concepts says that hybrid diesel-electric propulsion would be ideal to minimize the vessel’s carbon footprint.
