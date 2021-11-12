First Look at Somnio Interiors, the Most Expensive and Exclusive Address on Earth

A floating city is how we described it at the time. The phrase was accurate: Somnio is a massive 222-meter (728-foot) megayacht with six decks and a volume of 33,500GT, which combines private residential condos with the most incredible amenities and research capabilities. If pure luxury were condensed in a boat, it would be Somnio.
Earlier this week, the world got the first official look at the Somnio interiors, and let’s just say, they live up to the hype. Somnio condos start at a little over $11 million apiece, and they feature fully customizable layouts and furnishes, so the images released are more like guidelines into what to expect when the megayacht launches in 2024. You can see them in the gallery above.
First things first: Somnio is an international collaboration estimated at more than $600 million. It is designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design from the UK, and will be built by the VARD shipyard, with involvement by Fincantieri, VARD’s parent company. It will serve a double function, that of a yacht liner and of research vessel, with researchers tagging along to study and then educate the millionaires on board about the environmental issues they see.
incredible amenities. Condos will range in size between 1,600 square feet (149 square meters) to 6,500 square feet (604 meters), and will feature private decks or terraces.
Owners will be able to customize the condos to their liking, either working with designers from Tillberg and Winch, or bringing their own for the project. For those not looking for more aggravation, Tillberg and Winch have a few suggestions in the just-released renders. Owners can opt to have anything from a pool to a walk-in wardrobe, spa and chef’s kitchen on the premise, or they can divide the space to add guest rooms or staff quarters – the closest thing to a personal yacht without actually buying an entire yacht.
“As the only residential superyacht in the world, we are delighted to work with designers that complement our exacting standards,” Captain Erik Bredhe, co-founder of Somnio, tells CNN Travel. “Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature.”
The same media outlet notes that owners will be billed throughout the year for maintenance and assorted costs, which means that the final tally of ownership is higher than just what they will pay for the condo. Some consolation will probably come from knowing that, while on board, they will have access to amazing amenities: pools and spas, gyms and wellness centers, restaurants and a movie theater, and a gigantic 10,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room. The beach club alone is touted as the world’s largest and most impressive.
Privacy is a priority, that much is clear. Sustainability will also be one, with Somnio using “the latest clean engine technology” for propulsion, as well as and materials and products that “create environmentally responsible interior design with a reduced impact.” Specifics are not offered.
In Latin, Somnio means “to dream.” It’s all us non-millionaires can do when it comes to this record-breaking megayacht.
