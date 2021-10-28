279-Foot Victorious Superyacht Took Forever To Complete but Attains Perfection

Recently, a yacht builder from turkey, Akyacht, has launched what could be considered one of the most expensive yachts around. With a price tag of 146 million USD (125 million EUR at current exchange rates), this 85-meter (279-foot) ship is bound to showcase an exciting interior and exterior design full of the luxuries a good life has to offer.
Giving birth to this wonder are three teams: Akyacht as the shipbuilder, H2 Yacht Design covered the interior, and Michael Leach Design took care of the exterior. Together, these teams worked with steel, aluminum, and teak to create the ship you see, not to mention materials like wood, glass, LED lighting, marbles, granites, and semi-precious metals, all in harmony with one another. Time to take a peek at the sort of lives some folks are living.
I mentioned that the ship comes in with a length of 279 feet, but it should also help to know that there are seven decks aboard the Victorious. On those seven decks, toys, activities, and areas destined for entertainment are all available, not to mention sleeping quarters that look better than five-star hotels.
A helicopter pad waits for distinguished guests at the front of the upper deck, and dual cranes are in place for toys and tenders stored at the bow. A large forward-facing interior lounge is in place to invite new guests. As for the rest of the upper deck, four lounges and dining areas offer plenty of relaxation options, while alfresco dining and another exterior jacuzzi area are in place too.
entertainment, there's a cinema and game room, a children's playroom, the main galley, and aft, tenders ranging in size, capacity, and purpose.
As for the lowest deck on the ship, the front half of the vessel is for all crew quarters, while aft, the beach deck unfurls with things like a beach club spa with massage and steam room and a beach lounge with interior pool and exit onto the beach deck. Finally, the engine deck is for the obvious, but a laundry room and pantry space for storing foods and keeping things clean are found too.
Honestly, what more is there to say? Heck, it's a ship that took years to perfect, and now that it's launched, you, too, can take a spin aboard the Victorious, assuming you've got 146 million USD. If you don't have that kind of cash, but you and 23 other friends want to rent this ship for a week, all you need to dish out is 800,000 EUR (934,388 USD at current exchange rates) and taste victory.
