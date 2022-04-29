Vitruvius Unveils New 169 Ft. Yacht for Sunseekers, Comes With 2,690 Sq. Ft of Terraces

London-based yacht designing company Vitruvius revealed a new project for a custom-built, hybrid superyacht that’s going to be built by Tankoa.
Tankoa Yachts is no stranger to building hybrid propulsion vessels. It was just last month that the Italian shipbuilder put its fourth S501 yacht named Kinda in the water for the first time. The 50 m (164 ft) series is touted by the Genoa-based manufacturer as the most efficient on the market, with ”the lowest consumption ever heard of”. Silent and with a volume of under 500 GT, Kinda can reach a top speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph).
The new superyacht revealed by Vitruvius has pretty much the same specs, measuring 51.5 m (169 ft) and staying under 500 GT, too. Currently named Vitruvius N10, the yacht represented a challenge for the studio, which aimed to honor all the requirements of the owners while keeping the volume under 500 GT and the size under 52 m.
Vitruvius’ designer Phillipe Briand received the order for the Vitruvius N10 back in 2020 from a couple who asked for a large sundeck and a roomy interior. As explained by the studio, the yacht will retain all the hallmarks of a Vitruvius vessel, featuring a clean and sleek design. It will be built entirely of aluminum and will be powered by a hybrid propulsion system that will offer a reduced consumption and a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles.
Up to 10 guests will be able to cruise in style on board the Vitruvius N10 and they’ll be accommodated in six spacious staterooms.
If you’re a sunseeker or/and yoga enthusiast, you’re going to love the N10, which was designed to deliver the most relaxing cruising experience. In addition to a large sundeck, the yacht will offer over 250 sq m (2,690 sq ft) of terraces spread throughout the yacht.
Vitruvius N10 is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2025.
