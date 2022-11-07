Paul Allen’s Second Superyacht Worth $90M Was Finally Sold, Its Future Is Still Unknown

The tech’s billionaire first superyacht, the mammoth explorer Octopus, is getting ready to kick off its new “career” as an ultra-luxurious charter yacht for Antarctic expeditions, after having been sold last year to Roger Samuelsson, a Swedish billionaire. His second superyacht, though, is still shrouded in mystery.
Octopus and Tatoosh entered the market around the same time, but it took much longer for Tatoosh to sell. The incredible Octopus made headlines as the most expensive yacht sold in 2021, even after a significant price cut – its last-known asking price was $278 million. Tatoosh was asking for “just” $90 million, but only got snatched off the market a few days ago, The Street reports.
Unlike Octopus, the new owner’s identity hasn’t been disclosed, neither the final price. We also don’t know whether the yacht will be available for charter, or used only privately. Built by Nobiskrug more than two decades ago, the 303-foot (92.4 meters) beast boasts an incredible volume of 3,229 GT. This translates to five generous decks, that can be enjoyed by up to 19 guests, plus a huge 35-people crew.
Tatoosh was a pioneer at the time of its launch, as one of the first to include a private cinema and a generous swimming pool. It also had enough space for not just one, but two helidecks, and a two-level master suite with access to a private terrace. All the luxury amenities that are now common for superyachts, including a gym and wine cellar, were extravagant features at the time. And of all were upgraded to today’s standards through a recent refit, before Tatoosh was put up for sale.
After the legendary Microsoft co-founder passed away in 2018, his sister Jody Allen was in charge of his incredible estate. His futuristic Enchanted Hill property was sold at the beginning of this year, reportedly for less than half of the original price. A few months later, another famous billionaire, one of the heirs of the Walmart fortune, allegedly bought Allen’s entire Heritage Aviation Collection.
While those who can afford it are able to enjoy unique expeditions onboard the Octopus, we’ll have to wait and see what will be the fate of Tatoosh in the hands of its new owner.
