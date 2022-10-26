autoevolution
New Riviera Collection by Bentley Mulliner Will Make You Feel Poor

26 Oct 2022, 09:38 UTC ·
Bentley is celebrating the yachting industry these days with the introduction of the new Riviera Collection by Mulliner.
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Riviera Collection by Mulliner 11 photos
Based on the Continental GT Convertible, the nautical-themed models are only available through Bentley Monaco, because that’s where the money is obviously, or “the elite hub of luxurious Mediterranean sailing,” in the company’s own words.

Boasting handcrafted detailing signed by Mulliner, whose roots date back to the 1500s, when they used to make luxurious horse-drawn carriages, the special accents are said to “reflect the exclusive character of the French Riviera,” which is home to the Monaco Yacht show every summer.

The cars are available in three bespoke colors for local customers, named the Aegean Blue, Aquamarine, and Caribbean Blue, which mirror the shades of the Mediterranean Sea. According to the British luxury car firm, the paintwork extends to the carbon fiber body kit, and lip spoiler.

Since these are Bentleys, they offer “unparalleled levels of luxury, and cutting-edge technology” inside. Their cabins are bedecked by accents inspired by the world of sailing. Marine knot logos on the headrests, unique treadplates, Linen hide, and Alcantara trim are some of the highlights here. Adding to the nautical theme is the unique Color Split, and Hide Riviera key cases are part of the special looks.

Bentley Monaco’s understanding of the yachting world, a key focus of the principality, together with the know-how of our Mulliner designers, have created truly exceptional and unique cars,” said the brand’s Europe Director, Balasz Rooz. “This will complement the breath-taking Mediterranean coastline and surroundings where this one-off Continental GT Convertible will likely be driven and enjoyed.

Curious how much a Continental GT Convertible Riviera Collection by Mulliner costs? Well, so are we, so if you happen to get in touch with Bentley, then feel free to tell us all about the Benjamins. Meanwhile, you can explore the special model in the image gallery above.

