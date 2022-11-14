U.S. Millionaire’s Twenty-Year-Old Superyacht Fetches Almost $40 Million

One of the latest superyachts to be sold for an impressive amount on the luxury market was once part of a stunning personal fleet. A recent refit and redesign gave a fresh look to the vessel that’s been around for more than two decades. Its new owner is still mysterious, but he must be a yachting connoisseur if he saw the true value of this experienced pleasure craft.
A few years ago, it was speculated that a certain American millionaire owned an entire fleet of superyachts, all named Helios. One of them was the American-built Palmer Johnson Helios 2, another one was a sailing beauty built by the prestigious Perini Navi, and the third one was the Oceanco Helios that’s just been sold.
Dennis Mehiel built his fortune in the not-so-glamorous industry of corrugated packaging, and he’s also an active philanthropist. As a Greek-American entrepreneur, he supports The Hellenic Initiative, and his Greek heritage seems to have been reflected in the name of all his superyachts. Both of the motor yachts are now sold, and it’s unconfirmed whether or not Mehiel still owns the Perini Navi Helios.
The 193-foot (59 meters) Oceanco yacht Helios was built in 2001. Initially styled by Marc Michaels Interior Design, it now boasts a new interior look created by Richard Hallberg. The three-deck yacht underwent several refits throughout the years, with the most recent one completed by STP Palma in Palma de Mallorca.
Offering 969 GT of interior space, Helios is comfortable enough for 12 guests. In addition to the luxurious staterooms, it comes with the typical perks of a superyacht, including a generous jacuzzi, a modern gym, a state-of-the-art movie theater, and plenty of indoor/outdoor dining and socializing areas. A popular charter yacht, Helios also delighted its guests with the latest water toys while comfortably cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).
Despite its significant age, Helios was recently sold in an in-house deal, apparently fetching somewhere around $38 million (€37 million). With this new ownership, the Helios name will become part of the past, as well as the memory of the impressive private collection it was once part of.
