UK Millionaire’s Champion Sailing Yacht Sold for Almost $40M in Record Time

How can you get a lot of money on a boat that’s been around for more than ten years? Only a few millionaire owners can answer that. Quite often, even the most amazing superyachts end up staying on the market for years, even with huge price cuts. But that wasn’t case for this luxury sailing yacht that proved to be a top performance beast even when it came to selling it.
The stunning Twizzle is one of the most recent high-end superyachts to be sold, Superyacht Times reports, in an in-house deal, with the same broker representing the seller and the buyer. The seller was allegedly Michael Bradfield, a UK-based millionaire entrepreneur who stays away from the spotlight for the most part. His luxury toy didn’t stay on the market for too long – it was sold in just four months, despite the whopping $39 million asking price.
First of all, this 2010-boat was built by Royal Huisman, an iconic name in the world of sailing yachts. Secondly, what makes it special is that it’s both a luxury family pleasure craft and a top-performance racer. It not only won several awards for its spectacular design at the time of its launch, including the Best Sailing Yacht Design Award and the Show Boats Design Awards, but it also successfully competed in several regattas. In 2012, it got third place at the St. Barth Bucket.
Also a popular charter option for those with deep buckets, Twizzle had even completed a trip around the world prior to entering the market. Designed by the Dubois Naval Architects, the189-foot (57.5 meters) Twizzle claims to have “one of the most advanced rigs ever created,” using custom carbon masts and rollaway carbon booms.
Its elegant interior, created by Redman Whiteley Dixon and Todhunter Earle, is equally impressive, including features such as a main salon that doubles as a cinema, and a generous master cabin with a private study and a sumptuous en-suite bathroom.
Last but not least, a powerful Caterpillar engine enables it to hit the waves at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph). Most likely, this powerhouse still has decades of performance, as well as luxury vacations, ahead of it.
