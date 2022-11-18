Real Estate Millionaire Parting With His Luxury Italian Superyacht for $21 Million

Although not a new build, the majestic Atlas is an exciting entry on the luxury yacht market. Proudly flaunting an Italian DNA and the prestigious Codecasa signature, this decade-old vessel was not only kept in great shape, but also refitted a few years ago.
At 167 feet (51 meters) Atlas easily stands out, displaying a bright white hull and a contrasting silver superstructure. The elegance of its silhouette is perfectly matched by the sophisticated interiors, styled by Franco & Anna Della Role. A modern elevator connects the cabins (which can accommodate up to 14 guests) with the multiple socializing areas.
Some of the favorites are the large jacuzzi on the generous sun deck, the full bar connected to a welcoming lounge area, the indoor/outdoor dining room on the bridge deck aft, with sliding glass doors, and the main salon boasting elegant woodwork.
Atlas is not just about relaxation and indulgence at sea. When it’s time for action, its spacious tender garage reveals enough toys to cover the full range of water sports. This includes a state-of-the-art dive center with a Nitrox compressor, and a 46-foot (13 meters) SACS Strider chase tender.
The majestic pleasure craft isn’t too slow itself. Its twin 2,447 HP Caterpillar engines allow it to hit the waves at 17.5 knots (20 mph/33 kph). At cruising speed, the Italian beauty can easily cover more than 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,100 km).
The decade-old yacht is allegedly one of the luxury toys of Cambodian millionaire Yim Leak, chairman of one of the largest real estate developers in Cambodia. Now, he might be ready to move on to an even bigger yacht, since Atlas is up for grabs at Burgess. Despite its age, the superyacht is asking for a whopping €20.8 million ($21.5 million) and will most likely get it – a connoisseur will surely appreciate its timeless elegance and modern additions.
