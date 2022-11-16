Snoop Dogg's 1958 Lincoln Continental Flaunts Bentley Interior and LS3 V8 Power

Unlike most celebrities that hit the streets in modern million-dollar supercars, Snoop Dogg is more into old-school American rigs. He owns an impressive collection of Cadillacs and Pontiacs, most of the restomod variety, but he also commissioned a really unique Lincoln Continental build in early 2022.
Yup, I'm talking about the blue and gold 1958 Continental that we already showcased in March 2022. Prepped by Stitched by Slick, it rides on big gold wheels, sits much lower than the regular 1950s land yacht, and it's loaded with LED lights. While I haven't seen many Continental builds like this out there, that's not what makes it special.
This Lincoln stands out thanks to a modern interior sourced from a Bentley. And yes, I'm talking about the whole package, including the dashboard, the center console, and the front seats. All wrapped in fancy leather and wood veneer, of course. The transplant also included the modern technology you can find in a modern Bentley, down to the infotainment display and the electrically adjustable seats.
Ludicrous? Not when the owner's name is Snoop Dogg. Blasphemous? Well, Bentley also offers a Continental model, so this Lincoln still has the right badges on its front fenders.
But hey, if you're a Ford guy and you're looking for a reason to get mad, you should know that this Continental no longer packs its original 430-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) MEL V8. The unit was replaced by an LS3 of the General Motors variety.
Go ahead and bring out the tar and feathers because that won't stop me from saying the LS3 is a nice upgrade for a classic, regardless of Detroit-bred rivalries. After all, this mill was born in the Chevrolet Corvette and also found its way into cool cars like the Camaro and SS, as well as the Pontiac G8. It cranks out 430 horsepower in stock form (perhaps more in this application) and it's definitely more reliable than the old MEL powerplant.
The Continental hides one more surprise in the trunk, which now houses a Rockford Fosgate Punch P3 10-inch subwoofer that pays tribute to Snoop's mother, Beverly. It also features a nod to the rapper's 2021 album, "Algorithm." The release was Snoop's latest when this car was completed, but the artist has since unleashed "Death Row Summer."
If you're into restomod builds with unorthodox swaps, you can check out the rapper's Lincoln Continental in the video below. It's finally sitting pretty in the parking lot of Snoop Dogg's amazing Beach City Music complex in California.
