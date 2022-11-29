German Millionaire’s Military-Style Superyacht Dwarfs Others in Qatar

During this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, some of the most luxurious yachts can be admired in the area. After all, this is widely considered one of the best ways to enjoy a sports event – onboard a floating mansion with all the added perks. But even the most luxurious vessels already docked in Doha, one stands out. It’s the aptly-named Bold.
One of the most impressive superyachts currently docked in the port of Doha, Qatar, dwarfing almost all other with its aggressive 280-foot (85 meters) profile, is Bold.
Unsurprisingly, it’s available for charter during the FIFA World Cup, Superyacht Times reports. Considering that its regular weekly rates go up to $966,000 (€875,000) it’s safe to say that it’s one of the most expensive charter options available for the event.
What justifies these jaw-dropping rates? Well, first of all, this is a relatively new build, launched in 2019 by the Australian brand Silver Yachts. It also bears the signature of one of the most iconic designers in the industry, Espen Oeino, with stunning interior spaces styled by Vain Interiors.
Bold doesn’t just turn heads wherever it shows up. Once onboard, you’d be amazed by features such as the upper deck loft that’s glass-enclosed, sprawling over 300 square meters (3,229 square feet), the interior configuration inspired by New York lofts, or its two helicopter landing pads. Its eight ultra-glam staterooms can accommodate up to 12 guests, but the yacht itself can comfortably carry 96 passengers onboard when cruising.
Perfect for entertainment, Bold invites guests to enjoy the sun deck jacuzzi, also protected by glass panels, or the outdoor cinema. The hangar doubles as a club, with premium sound and lights systems.
This beast’s lucky owner is allegedly the German industrialist Guido Krass. As the founder of Silver Yachts, it makes sense that he chose the most spectacular model for private use. He even stated that he had spent time on each of the Silver Yachts vessels, and Bold impressed him with the massive volume.
Not only the perfect party choice for a sports event like the one in Qatar this year, Bold is also a rugged explorer with top-level navigation and cameras.
