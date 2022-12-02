Ab Yacht Design Reveals Bold New Concept for a 196-Ft Canyon Sportfisher

AB Yacht Design is a British studio under designer Aristotelis Betsis that plans to take the world of sportfishers by storm with its new concept for a 60 m (196 feet) vessel designated Project Canyon. It blends the adventure-focused nature of sportfishers with the supreme luxury and opulence of superyachts.
Project Canyon features an inverted bow design, with a sleek hull and a tower that blends seamlessly into the design without dominating it. The smooth lines and modern aesthetic further emphasize the luxury orientation of this yacht.
Due to its nature as a sportfisher, Canyon boasts more than a few spaces focused on socializing for the guests. The aft deck is fully open and serves multiple roles. It can be a beach club that offers a large lounge area with a wet bar and a swimming pool, but it can also serve as the main area for sport fishing. It has ample storage for fishing gear, live bait tanks, and even a fighting chair to aid with the really big catches. This is also where a 12-meter (39-foot) tender can be stored using a twin-cradle system and retractable tender mounts. Of course, in keeping with the luxury theme, those will completely vanish below deck when not in use.
Moving towards the bow of the yacht, we can find another amazing social area. That is the open-air cinema which features a generous lounge area and a retractable TV, shaping an exquisite space to unwind regardless of the time of day.
Even with all the attention to detail given to the outside of Canyon, the interior still manages to impress, with enough space for 12 guests and 11 crew. The guests can be accommodated within three double and two twin-bed luxurious cabins, all featuring Pullman berths. Wood veneers and silken stone textures contribute to a serene atmosphere of effortless luxury, while plants are present to make the guests feel connected to the surrounding nature.
The main focus, however, is the owner, who gets an entire deck, albeit not private. That is also where the main dining area in the Canyon can be found. Although considering the experience AB Yacht Design has with custom vessels, that layout can probably be changed on demand. Still, the next deck is the one to be on. The bridge is where the main saloon can be found and, due to its height, it offers a fantastic panorama to complement the gorgeous interior design.
When it comes to the technical data of Canyon, only limited details are available. We know this sportfishing superyacht will feature a hull that is 60m (196 feet) long, with a beam of 9.8m (32 feet) and a draught of 2.9m (10 feet). However, we don’t know what the hull and superstructure will be made of, with aluminum, steel, and GRP being possible options. And while we know it will be capable of a cruising speed of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 kph) and a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph / 41 kph) , we have no details on the engines that propel Canyon or the range it can achieve.
