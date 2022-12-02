One of the Most Stunning Superyachts in Dubai Right Now Is the $156M Tranquility

The awe-inspiring Tranquility makes an appearance that will be hard to forget by those who witness it. We’re talking about a mammoth 300-footer (91.5 meters) that’s equally an ice-class vessel built for world exploration and an ultra-glam party yacht for celebrities.
Dubai certainly is the place where you’d expect to see some of the most incredible superyachts currently in operation, the ones that only hang out at millionaires’ and celebrities’ playgrounds. This is where the unmistakable Tranquility was recently spotted.
Dwarfing other vessels with its enormous hull and aggressive lines, Tranquility would also feel right at home in remote, challenging parts of the world. One of the largest builds in the acclaimed Oceanco fleet, this masterpiece was designed to explore the world in style. Its twin MTU engines can handle extended voyages of up to 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles/9,260 km) at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
Launched as Equanimity in 2014, this Oceanco superyacht won “Yacht of the Year” at the World Superyacht Awards, also claiming to be the first superyacht built in accordance with the Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) safety requirements.
The aggressive silhouette developed by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture reveals a stunning oriental-inspired interior, created by the legendary Winch Design. Its massive volume was carefully used to include 11 cabins that can accommodate up to 22 guests, a state-of-the-art wellness zone, including a gym and a spa, plus numerous lavish socializing areas.
The master suite is as luxurious as it gets. Located on the upper deck, it includes a lounge and a study, while a private exterior door leads straight to the jacuzzi. Another impressive feature is the helipad that’s certified for an Airbus EC-135, also doubling as a huge sun-lounging area.
Famous for becoming a favorite charter choice when it comes to celebrity parties, the massive Tranquility is also up for grabs. But it comes with an equally impressive price tag – no less than $156 million.
