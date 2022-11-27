VisionF Will Expand Its Lineup, Launch of Entry-Level 60-Foot Catamaran Planned for 2024

VisionF is a shipbuilding company from Istanbul that has already put its name on the map with its innovative VisionF 80 BLCK Catamaran, but now they’re looking to expand their lineup with a 60-foot model.
The entry-level model will be called VisionF 60, and it will be a 60-foot (18m) long catamaran. The ship will not only benefit from an attractive price point and a high-quality build but also a beam of 33 feet (10m) that will remain constant from bow to stern. The draft is also a highlight, at just 2.1 feet (0.65m) when fully loaded, allowing unrivaled exploration capabilities of any coastal waters.
Unlike the 80 BLCK, which is made from aluminum, the VisionF 60 will be constructed out of GRP. This will not just make it durable but also light, allowing the twin 360 hp Volvo Penta IPS 600 diesel engines to propel it to a speed of 21 knots (24 mph).
As far as the layout goes, this catamaran is very flexible and focused on the owner’s preferences. "Clients can choose between having the galley on main deck or in one of the hulls, and from multiple accommodation options, including 4 or 3 double cabins (including a spacious master stateroom) with two doubles and a kid’s cabin, or a guest cabin can be used a gym," said VisionF Yachts founder Coskun Bayraktar.
A lot of emphasis fell on the social aspect of this vessel, something that is happening across all types of yachts due to the decrease in the average age of the owners. This is fairly evident with a quick glance at the generous flybridge. It offers a great space for socializing or partying but can be used just as well for sunbathing and relaxing while admiring the view.
A large comfy lounge with a dinette area is present on the foredeck and can easily be accessed directly from the main saloon. Meanwhile, the aft deck is the designated place for alfresco living and dining. Of course, that means a beach club is also present courtesy of an adjustable swim platform that doubles as a tender carrier. All things considered, the VisionF 60 is a great option when it comes to entering the yachting world.
