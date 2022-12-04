Audi Competence Center Motorsport Expands in Anticipation of F1 Project

In August of 2022, Audi announced it would enter F1 as an engine supplier in 2026. Then, in October, we found out that it would partner with Sauber in this endeavor, and not much since.
Well, now we get to learn a little more about the progress being made. Audi has provided more details regarding the expansion of its Neuburg facility. The project is set to be finished by the first quarter of 2024, but activities start being undertaken as early as March next year.
A new 3,000-square-meter building will be added to Audi’s Competence Center Motorsport in order to accommodate Audi’s future F1 project. It will be home to the test benches required for the power unit development.
The facility was opened in 2014 and is home to Audi’s World Endurance Championship, Formula E, and the Dakar Rally operations. Considering the sheer size and capabilities of the facility, along with Audi’s experience, it is understandable why speculations were made about the carmaker joining Formula 1 as an outright team rather than just an engine developer.
Speculation starts sounding even more like reality when you take into account how many people the manufacturer has already hired for this project. With a target to pass the 300 employees mark by mid-2023, Audi has already brought on board around 220 people.
This is further corroborated by statements from Audi's board member for technical development, Oliver Hoffman, as quoted by Autosport Magazine, "Audi Neuburg was designed from the outset to be able to tackle the most demanding motorsport projects. This foresight is paying off. With the existing facilities, we were able to immediately begin with the Formula 1 project. The expansion will create the necessary infrastructure for the development of our F1 power unit for the long term."
Regardless of the final outcome, the German carmaker is clearly taking the project seriously and enjoying undertaking this difficult task. According to Adam Baker, who is overseeing Audi's F1 plans, "Developing a power unit for the world's most demanding racing series in Germany is a great challenge."
