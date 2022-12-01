The State-of-the-Art Scenic Eclipse Is Ready to Embark on an Epic Tour of Japan

A yacht-like cruise ship that was designed to explore the Arctic and Antarctic regions in ultimate luxury is now getting ready for its first journey to Japan.
Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours claims to have launched “the world’s first discovery yachts.” There are cruise ships with state-of-the-art technology, a smaller capacity than conventional ones, offering a 6-star travel experience on board, that can reach places that are inaccessible for regular cruise vessels.
One of them is Scenic Eclipse. The 551-foot (168 meters) vessel is only meant to accommodate around 200 guests, offering a more intimate, yacht-like experience. Boasting 17,085 GT volume, it’s spacious enough for ultra-luxury onboard accommodation, while also displaying the qualities of a rugged explorer.
Built with a reinforced hull, forward bow thrusters and an electronic Azipod propulsion system, this luxury cruise ship provides smooth navigation even in challenging areas. Thanks to its oversized zero-speed stabilizers, which are 50% larger than those on conventional cruise ships, it ensures even better stability.
Scenic Eclipse also includes eco-friendly features. The GPS dynamic positioning system helps it maintain position without dropping anchor (which would harm the sensitive marine environment), while its advanced engines reduce emission levels. It’s also fitted with an advanced wastewater treatment system, and uses low-sulphur fuel in compliance with IMO (International Maritime Organization) standards.
As part of the ultra-luxury travel experience, Scenic Eclipse also comes with two state-of-the-art Airbus H130-T2 helicopters boasting stylish and comfortable interiors, and the high-class Neptune submarine that can go to 200 meters (656 feet) below the ocean surface.
This yacht-like cruises ship seems like one of the best ways to discover the unique treasures of Japan, while also indulging in total luxury. It will be headed that way for the 2023 season, with just 220 guests on board. For pricing and more information, you can check out Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.
