Royal Caribbean Kicks Off Its First Season in Queensland With Its Quantum of the Seas

After just announcing the arrival of its Ovation of the Seas in Aussieland, Royal Caribbean reports that another of its iconic cruise ships reached the Australian shore and is now ready to offer adventure seekers their ultimate family vacation.
The cruise company sets sail for the first time from Queensland with its Quantum of the Seas cruise ship. The vessel arrived recently at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal and will now begin to offer holidaymakers cruises to the Australian coast, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.
Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas is the leader of the Quantum class and when it was launched, eight years ago, was the world’s third largest cruise ship by gross tonnage. Now, this behemoth of a vessel is a floating adventure land packed with amenities. The ship measures 1,141 ft (347.7 m) in length, has a draught of 29 ft (8.8 m), and a gross tonnage of 168,666 GT. It can travel at speeds of 22 knots (25 mph/41 kph).
Just like the Ovation of the Seas, this cruise ship also has 18 decks of which 16 are passenger-accessible. Guests are guaranteed to have the time of their life onboard, being offered more entertaining activities than they can dream of. They can reach new heights in the North Star observation capsule that extends 300 ft (91 m) above the ocean, they can try the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, the FlowRider surf simulator, the SeaPlex (advertised as the largest indoor activity complex at sea), which features bumper cars, a full-size sports court, a roller-skating rink, and so much more. Guests can also enjoy more than 20 restaurants and bars, live music, and other indoor activities.
The Quantum of the Seas hosts cruises that vary from 2 to 13 nights and they can now be booked on Royal Caribbean’s website. The Quantum ship will be accompanied by the Ovation of the Seas, which will also offer cruises at the above-mentioned destinations.
