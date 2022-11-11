Royal Caribbean's Largest Ship Inaugurates the Company's New $125M Terminal in Texas

$125 million and three years of hard work were necessary for Royal Caribbean to complete its new cruise terminal in Texas, which has now finally opened its doors.
Back in 2019, Royal Caribbean announced that it signed an agreement with the Port of Galveston in Texas, with the goal being to build a sustainable cruise terminal that can attract more tourists and contribute to the economical growth in the area. The construction process took longer than initially expected, with the global health crisis complicating things and pushing the terminal's launch from 2021 to 2022.
Now, the cruise line operator announces that the project is finally completed, with the terminal recently opening its doors. Royal Caribbean's complex, 161,334 sq ft (almost 15,000 sq m) facility required a $125 million investment but is expected to be a game-changer for the port and the entire region. It should create around 800 jobs and bring $1.4 billion in local business services revenue and $5.6 million in state and local taxes. According to Royal Caribbean, the terminal is expected to welcome around 630,000 tourists each year.
In addition to offering all the aforementioned financial benefits, the cruise terminal will also be the first one capable of generating 100 percent of its required energy via its on-site solar panels, making it the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world.
The new Galveston terminal relies on 30,000 sq ft (2,787 sq m) of solar panels. It encourages the use of cleaner, alternative means of transportation not just for the staff but also for guests, by offering bicycle facilities and EV charging stations, to offer just a few examples. It also boasts of offering mobile check-in and smart features such as facial recognition.
Royal Caribbean marked the achievement of this major milestone through a celebratory event that gathered together the company’s executives, along with port officials, government reps, and other VIPs.
The first cruise ship to inaugurate the Galveston terminal was Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, which measures 187.66 ft (362 m). The vessel will set sail this Sunday, November 13, offering 7-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston to dream destinations such as Costa Maya, Cozumel-Mexico, Roatan-Honduras, and more. Those interested in booking a vacation on the Allure of the Seas can find out more info on Royal Caribbean’s website.
