The Newest Ship to Sail from Miami Is the Largest and Greenest One Ever Built in Italy

Next month, a brand-new cruise ship will kick off weekly cruises from Miami to the Caribbean. It’s not only MSC Cruises’ flagship, and a spectacular New York-themed floating holiday retreat, but also claims to be the largest and most technologically-advanced vessel of its kind ever built in Italy.
Fincantieri has a reputation for building some of the most impressive new cruise ships, such as the Norwegian Prima, and its latest launch is no exception. The MSC Seascape is a mammoth vessel (1,112 feet/339 meters) flaunting not only spectacular onboard amenities, but also state-of-the-art technologies that reduce its environmental footprint.
The builder describes it as a “next-generation smart ship,” and a blend of Italian craftsmanship with high-tech environmentally-friendly solutions. Something called the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system is supposed to cut nitrogen oxides by 90% and Sulphur oxides by 98%, while an advanced wastewater treatment system (AWTS) delivers purified water that claims to surpass “the standards set for municipal waste in the world.”
Plus, the ship features a power system that can connect to the onshore power grid when the ship is at berth, to reduce toxic emissions even more.
The “Green Plus” designation confirms MSC Seascape’s eco-friendly qualities. According to Fincantieri, this is the highest-level additional notation for environmental sustainability, issued by the RINA certification body.
The MSC Seascape was also designed to be one of the most impressive cruise ships. The New York theme is reflected in features such as the massive retail and entertainment area, named Times Square, the Statue of Liberty replica in the onboard casino, and stunning wall prjections of the iconic skyline, spanning four decks.
Another exciting feature is the Robotron, a futuristic robotic arm with an attached gondola, flying 53 meters (174 feet) above the water – a fresh take on the concept of a rollercoaster at sea, mixed with a personalized DJ music experience.
The thrilling MSC Seascape is gearing up to be christened on December 7, in New York, after which it will kick off weekly cruises from Miami.
