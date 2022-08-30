Windstar’s Revamped Luxury Cruise Ship to Discover the Wonders of Arabia

Summer will soon be officially over, but there’s nothing stopping you from starting to plan next year’s vacations. Cruises are becoming increasingly interesting even for the skeptics, especially with several cruising companies jumping on the green wagon. Windstar Cruises recently revamped its ships and it sending one of them to Arabia for the first time.
Some cruise ships like to brag about their huge size and opulent amenities, while others enjoy the advantages of being smaller. For example, this allows them to visit charming, smaller harbors that their massive counterparts could not access. Star Legend is one of these smaller but equally luxurious cruise ships.
Together with Star Breeze and Star Pride, it was added to the Windstar Cruises fleet as part of an expansion project. Initially, this cruising company was known for operating only motor sailing yachts with distinctive white sails. But it eventually “gave in” and added these three conventional cruise ships to its fleet.
Last year, Windstar’s motor yachts underwent an extensive refit. According to Forbes, they “were cut in the middle,” where an 84-foot (25.6 meters) section was added. This resulted in 50 more suites. Plus, the vessels got environmentally-friendly engines and advanced air cleaning systems. Now, all of them boast a new spa, an elevated pool, a gym area, and new bathrooms in every suite.
But only one of them will be headed to the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf for the first time. The all-suite, 312-guest Star Legend will travel to this spectacular area starting next year. Two of these future cruises will include transiting the Suez Canal, which is not often seen with large cruise ships.
The longest of the cruises transiting the Suez Canal is aptly-called Wonders of Arabia and will be taking guests from Athens to Dubai on a fascinating 18-day trip. But there are several more options available. For more details, check out Windstar Cruises.
