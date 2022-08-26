Viking Osiris Emerges as the Most Luxurious Ship on the Nile River

A state-of-the-art vessel is getting ready to take its future guests on memorable cruises along the famous Nile River in Egypt. As luxurious and comfortable as a high-end resort, the new Viking Osiris sports some innovations that set it apart from other similar ships.
Viking has built a reputation as a luxury river cruise company, and its latest launch, the Viking Osiris, is the first of a series of ships that will be operating in Egypt, according to The Points Guy, who took a closer look at this fresh boat.
Viking Osiris immediately stands out due to its relatively small size, which helps create a much more intimate and comfortable experience compared to typical river cruises. At 236 feet (71.9 meters) it’s almost half as big as the company’s typical river ship operating in Europe.
But, in turn, it boasts increased height and deck. Thanks to the fact that the Nile doesn’t have the narrow locks or low bridges of many European waterways, the ship that was dedicated to it could be a deck higher and 20% wider. This also translated to higher levels of comfort, thanks to the larger socializing areas on board.
A smaller size also means fewer passengers on board – just 82, accommodated across 41 cabins (Viking river ships usually have 95), and pampered by a 65-people crew, which is a rare ratio found on these types of vessels.
Designed by Richard Riveire, the Osiris looks very elegant and minimalistic at the same time. The main lounge features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that were intentionally kept very basic, for uninterrupted views. Plus, they’re not tinted, like the ones on typical Nile-cruising vessels, for the same reason. There’s also a striking narrow swimming pool built with an in-pool bench where the passengers can relax and take in the spectacular view.
As you can imagine, the Osiris’ luxurious amenities come at a high price. During high season (February and March) a cruise down the Nile starts at $7,399 per person. But you could be staying in the fabulous 525-square foot (48.7 square meters) Explorer Suite. More details are available at Viking River Cruises.
Viking Osiris immediately stands out due to its relatively small size, which helps create a much more intimate and comfortable experience compared to typical river cruises. At 236 feet (71.9 meters) it’s almost half as big as the company’s typical river ship operating in Europe.
But, in turn, it boasts increased height and deck. Thanks to the fact that the Nile doesn’t have the narrow locks or low bridges of many European waterways, the ship that was dedicated to it could be a deck higher and 20% wider. This also translated to higher levels of comfort, thanks to the larger socializing areas on board.
A smaller size also means fewer passengers on board – just 82, accommodated across 41 cabins (Viking river ships usually have 95), and pampered by a 65-people crew, which is a rare ratio found on these types of vessels.
Designed by Richard Riveire, the Osiris looks very elegant and minimalistic at the same time. The main lounge features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that were intentionally kept very basic, for uninterrupted views. Plus, they’re not tinted, like the ones on typical Nile-cruising vessels, for the same reason. There’s also a striking narrow swimming pool built with an in-pool bench where the passengers can relax and take in the spectacular view.
As you can imagine, the Osiris’ luxurious amenities come at a high price. During high season (February and March) a cruise down the Nile starts at $7,399 per person. But you could be staying in the fabulous 525-square foot (48.7 square meters) Explorer Suite. More details are available at Viking River Cruises.