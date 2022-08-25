Forget Cruises, the World’s First Private Residence Ship Is Coming to Life

At first glance, you could think that MV Narrative is just another luxury cruise ship, with a massive length of 753 feet (229 meters) and an imposing silhouette. But it’s actually a new type of passenger vessel, one where you can purchase and own a residence just as you would on land, except this is a floating one.
It’s yet another form of the growing trend of traveling while being at home at the same time. But, instead of doing it by yourself or with just your family using an RV or even a boat, you get to travel all around the world within a floating community.
MV Narrative is the result of a collaboration launched by Storylines Residential Ships and the Brodosplit shipyard in Split, Croatia. The ship is meant to become an ocean residential community, where the future owners of the residences onboard enjoy the luxuries of a high-end passenger vessel as well as the comfort and privacy of living in their own homes.
on board. This includes a bank, a post office, a library, office spaces, and even a school for the kids of the families onboard. Not to mention the classic dining and bar venues that you would find on any cruise ship (a total of 20) plus several swimming pools.
The typical gym is replaced by a massive open-air fitness deck for racquet sports, a sun deck for yoga, and even a running track. Also, the typical spa is taken to a whole new level. MV Narrative will boast a massive wellness center that includes spa facilities, a classic gym, and an anti-aging clinic.
Spanning over 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) it claims to be the largest one at sea. Plus, instead of cars, the passengers will be able to “park” their personal boats in the waterfront marina.
luxury, but also about sustainability. First of all, it features dual-fuel engines that can run on both conventional fuel and LNG (liquefied natural gas). According to the shipyard, this is the best eco-friendly alternative for ships at the moment. The ship will also include other energy saving features, such as one for converting waste into energy.
Another unique feature onboard will be a “zero waste farmer’s market,” in addition to the solar-powered hydroponic garden on board. This will make MV Narrative not just a pioneering floating residential community, but also the most environmentally sustainable passenger ship in the world.
You’re probably wondering what’s the price for all of this. Yes, we’re talking six figures - $1 million is the minimum amount that will get you a residence onboard the ship for its entire lifetime, with prices going as high as $8 million.
making headlines months ago, when MV Narrative was still just a project.
Now, it started to take shape in Croatia, and is expected to be ready by 2025. More details about the residences available onboard this revolutionary ocean community can be found at Storylines.
It’s yet another form of the growing trend of traveling while being at home at the same time. But, instead of doing it by yourself or with just your family using an RV or even a boat, you get to travel all around the world within a floating community.
MV Narrative is the result of a collaboration launched by Storylines Residential Ships and the Brodosplit shipyard in Split, Croatia. The ship is meant to become an ocean residential community, where the future owners of the residences onboard enjoy the luxuries of a high-end passenger vessel as well as the comfort and privacy of living in their own homes.
on board. This includes a bank, a post office, a library, office spaces, and even a school for the kids of the families onboard. Not to mention the classic dining and bar venues that you would find on any cruise ship (a total of 20) plus several swimming pools.
The typical gym is replaced by a massive open-air fitness deck for racquet sports, a sun deck for yoga, and even a running track. Also, the typical spa is taken to a whole new level. MV Narrative will boast a massive wellness center that includes spa facilities, a classic gym, and an anti-aging clinic.
Spanning over 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) it claims to be the largest one at sea. Plus, instead of cars, the passengers will be able to “park” their personal boats in the waterfront marina.
luxury, but also about sustainability. First of all, it features dual-fuel engines that can run on both conventional fuel and LNG (liquefied natural gas). According to the shipyard, this is the best eco-friendly alternative for ships at the moment. The ship will also include other energy saving features, such as one for converting waste into energy.
Another unique feature onboard will be a “zero waste farmer’s market,” in addition to the solar-powered hydroponic garden on board. This will make MV Narrative not just a pioneering floating residential community, but also the most environmentally sustainable passenger ship in the world.
You’re probably wondering what’s the price for all of this. Yes, we’re talking six figures - $1 million is the minimum amount that will get you a residence onboard the ship for its entire lifetime, with prices going as high as $8 million.
making headlines months ago, when MV Narrative was still just a project.
Now, it started to take shape in Croatia, and is expected to be ready by 2025. More details about the residences available onboard this revolutionary ocean community can be found at Storylines.