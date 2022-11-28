This Classic Beauty Was a Billionaire’s Single and Final Yacht

In a world where the world’s richest people become “serial yacht owners,” constantly looking for bigger and more impressive new toys, it’s refreshing to find out that a well-respected billionaire who developed a unique project in the yachting industry owned a single vessel, which also happened to be one that was decades-old. He has since passed away, but Natalia V continues his legacy.
A Hungarian-Canadian businessman, Peter Munk will always be known for Porto Montenegro. A former naval base in the Bay of Kotor, from the Communist era, was turned into a luxury marina. Munk was the visionary behind this project. What was once basically an abandoned military base, became a marina that kept growing, now boasting 450 berths for large yachts.
The magnate eventually sold his stake in the marina in 2016, but he continued to own the Golden Eagle, a 141-foot (43 meters) yacht built in 1990 by Picchiotti. He had purchased it in 2009, right after starting the Porto Montenegro project. Immediately berthed there, the classic vessel was first just the home away from home for Munk, while he worked on the project, but soon became a beloved family yacht that would be enjoyed privately for seven years, until the owner passed away, in 2018.
Until 2009, the magnate had chosen not to own a boat because chartering was a better option. “All my rich friends said, ‘don’t ever buy a boat, just keep on chartering,” he had told Superyacht News at the time. But he fell in love with the 1990 beauty. It got a complete interior redesign, carried out by the award-winning Tino Zervudachi, whose name is linked to projects such as London’s National Gallery and the Royal Opera House.
The renovated pleasure craft can accommodate ten guests, who are also welcome to explore its numerous lounging and dining areas. Not only sophisticated and comfortable, Munk’s former yacht (renamed Natalia V) also benefitted from technical upgrades, including a rebuilt starboard engine, new generators and new water-makers.
With its former owner no longer able to enjoy it, the classic yacht became available for charter through Y.CO, with a weekly winter rate of $145,000.
