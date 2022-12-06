Fifth Tecnomar EVO 120 Yacht, Viktoriia, Is Delivered to the Owner

Christmas came early for one very lucky gentleman in Dubai, and it brought with it a new record for luxury shipyard Tecnomar: the fifth hull in the new EVO 120 series has become the first Tecnomar delivered to the UAE.
The Tecnomar EVO 120 was upgraded and reintroduced in late 2021 as the “perfect synthesis of style and functionality,” with cutting-edge technology, an automotive-inspired design and the highest quality materials. The EVO 120 has been around for years, but the updated model is more in keeping with the futuristic, speed-demon-like lines of the current Tecnomar lineup, which also includes the much-coveted Lamborghini-designed Tecnomar 63.
The new EVO 120 line has spanned five hulls so far, all of them sold to the most discerning (and well-heeled) customers who can afford to make a purchase without first inquiring about pricing. That’s what also makes it impossible for the public at large to learn any kind of pricing details, including on the freshly-delivered fifth hull, officially called Viktoriia.
Viktoriia was just delivered to the owner in Dubai, which makes it the very first Tecnomar delivered in the UAE. The Italian Group, of which Tecnomar is part of, has been trying to expand to new territories like the Arabian Peninsula. This delivery represents a very positive step in that direction. To further drum up interest in the expansion, ahead of delivery, Viktoriia was on display at the Dubai International Marine Club, where is attracted plenty of attention for its unmistakable, sporty silhouette and striking presence.
“We are thrilled with the commercial response our yachts are getting in this region,” Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group, says in a statement. “Our presence in the Middle East is establishing itself just as quickly as in the United States.”
Details on Viktoriia are scarce, since it’s a custom project, and mostly offered in general terms. Tecnomar says that it has an aluminum hull and superstructure, designed with a “focus on the environment and sustainability.” Accommodation onboard is for eight guests and five crew, and amenities include a sun deck with a jacuzzi, a gorgeous wheelhouse, a tender garage, and varied spaces for lounging and entertaining, all decked in the finest and rarest materials like precious woods and natural stone.
Like the other new EVO 120 models, Viktoriia is 37 meters (120 feet) long and offers an interior volume of 298 GT. Power comes from twin MTU V12 M96L engines of 1,432 kW (1,920 hp) each, able to take it to top speeds of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph).
High performance and high luxury, all wrapped up in a gorgeous, customized package – all for a reported €14 million to €16 million ($14.7 million to $16.8 million). Not bad for an early Christmas present.
