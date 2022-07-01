Custom, Striking Tecnomar Superyacht La Vie Gets Huge Price Reduction

When it comes to standing out on the already crowded superyacht market, The Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar does it by looking at automotive design for inspiration. Tecnomar designs and builds (in-house) boats for the superyacht owner for whom regular means boring: a perfectly balanced mix of high performance and pure luxury, comfort and thrill.
The Tecnomar name became familiar even to non-yacht-people with the introduction of the Tecnomar 63, a collaboration with Lamborghini that resulted in 63 units being made available – one of which went to MMA champ Conor McGregor, as he made sure everyone and their mama learned about it.
The Tecnomar 63 is the highest-performance vessel ever designed by the company, and its most exclusive one to date. The rest of the world (meaning, still multi-millionaires, but without the necessary pull to get a 63 unit) can still get one such boat, but with less luxury, less speed, and why yes, less money. Speaking of money, one such unit just got a huge price reduction.
The EVO 120 series is the most popular Tecnomar vessel. Introduced officially in 2018, it was slightly upgraded in the summer of 2021, before successor EVO 130 was presented. La Vie, previously named Chao Yono, was the first EVO 120 unit delivered – it made its splashing debut in the summer of 2018, but was bought by a mystery client in the Far East two years prior.
La Vie has been on the market for a while and is now asking €2 million less (approximately $2.1 million at the current exchange rate): €8,880,000 ($9,280,310) and it could be yours. Listed with Northrop & Johnson, it features an aluminum hull and custom features that make it the perfect family boat – if your family is into speed and luxury amenities.
Accommodation onboard is for seven guests in three cabins, including the master suite that rivals those on much bigger vessels, and five crew in separate quarters. The exterior and interior design is by Gian Marco Campanino, and is described as the perfect blend of modern and luxurious, including “precious” materials like genuine Italian leather, marble and lacquered wood. Amenities include a massage room with spa, a jacuzzi near the sun deck, beach club with swim platform, spacious tender and RIB garage, and several lounge areas.
Power comes from twin MTU 12V2000M96L diesel engines that take it to a top speed of 22 knots (25.3 mph / 40.7 kph). At a cruising speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph), range is of 1,600 nautical miles (1,841 miles / 2,963 km).
