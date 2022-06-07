120-Foot Lucy Superyacht Is Latest Addition to Tecnomar's Fleet

A brand-new superyacht is now on the market and comes from Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar shipyard. We are talking about the EVO 120 model, dubbed Lucy, a 120-foot (37-meter) unconventional superyacht with a compact, sporty design.
Both exterior and interior design of the sporty superyacht were penned by renowned architect Gian Marco Campanino, and we can say he found the perfect balance between style, design, and functionality on this medium-size yacht.
Her looks take inspiration from the automotive world, as it features a sleek all-aluminum sporty superstructure with a futuristic profile characterized by fluid lines, soft edges, and a sharp bow.
The vessel is the fourth iteration in the EVO 120 lineup and was launched in May this year. Lucy is a luxury tri-deck motor yacht powered by two MTU 12V 2000 M96L engines, which endow her with a cruising speed of 20.0 kn (37 kmh) and a top speed of 22.0 kn (40.7 kmh).
With 250 GT of interior volume, the luxury motor yacht is able to accommodate up to 8 guests plus 5 crew members, including the captain, in its four staterooms and the additional three cabins for the crew.
To be more precise, Lucy includes a VIP cabin, a guest cabin, and a full-beam owner’s suite with a private lounge. Guests will have the time of their life on board this luxury yacht, as Lucy also features a massage room, sauna, and a generous living area.
There is an outdoor lounge on the main deck, along with a bar and dining area. And that’s not all, as the sun deck has its own surprise in store - a sprawling infinity pool and a Jacuzzi.
The luxe motor yacht is offered for sale with a full two-year warranty, and the asking price is $16.7 million (€15.6 million). That’s all it takes to make this wonderful contraption yours.
